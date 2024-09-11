Kerala: Complainant actress accuses investigation team of harassment in Mukesh sexual abuse case

Actress who accused actor-MLA Mukesh of sexual abuse alleges harassment by investigation team, questioning their failure to appeal against his bail. She claims they're not respecting her privacy and has threatened to approach the high court if they don't act

Kochi: In a fresh development, the actress who filed a sexual abuse complaint against actor-MLA Mukesh has come forward with serious allegations against the investigation team. In an audio message shared on WhatsApp, she claimed that the team was constantly harassing her and her family, and not even respecting their privacy.

The actress expressed her disappointment and loss of confidence in the investigation team, questioning why they did not appeal against the high court's order granting bail to Mukesh. She had spoken to the media about the issue the previous day, revealing that AIG Poonguzhali had assured her that there would be no problems.

However, the actress has stuck to her demand that the investigation team must appeal against the high court's order granting bail to Mukesh. The probe officials have told her that they are considering it. If they fail to do so, she has threatened to approach the high court.

