    Kerala: Complainant Prashanth alleges ADM Naveen Babu demanded Rs 1 lakh bribe for NOC

    TV Prashanth, petrol pump owner and the complainant in the corruption case against deceased ADM Naveen Babu, revealed shocking details to Asianet News. Prashanth alleged that Babu delayed his petrol pump's NOC, demanding a Rs 1 lakh bribe, and threatened to cancel the application if not paid.

    Kerala: Complainant Prashanth alleges ADM Naveen Babu demanded Rs 1 lakh bribe for NOC dmn
    First Published Oct 15, 2024, 2:09 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 15, 2024, 2:52 PM IST

    Kannur: TV Prashanth, petrol pump owner and the complainant in the corruption allegations against deceased ADM Naveen Babu, has revealed details about the case to Asianet News. The allegations relate to a delay in providing an N.O.C. for a petrol pump. Prashanth stated that he met Naveen Babu twice a week regarding the N.O.C.

    He claimed that Naveen Babu delayed the approval for various reasons and, on October 6, summoned him to his home, demanding a bribe of Rs 1 lakh and was forced to give some money. Prashanth also mentioned that he had informed District Panchayat President P.P. Divya about this issue and sent a complaint to the Chief Minister via WhatsApp.

    Describing the situation, Prashanth said, “I have been try to get NOC for the past six months and would visit the ADM twice a week, and each time, I was told to wait for the file to be reviewed. After three months, I suggested that if it couldn’t be processed, he should just cancel it or write it cannot be given. On the 5th, when I visited again, he asked for my phone number and promised to call me.”

    He recounted that on Sunday at 11 AM, he received a call asking him to come to a location near Krishna Menon College. Upon arrival, I was told to come to the house. There, Naveen Babu allegedly stated that he would only provide the N.O.C. if Prashanth paid Rs 1 lakh, warning that otherwise, the application would be canceled. Prashanth said he managed to gather some cash, as he demanded the payment in cash and not via bank or digital payments.

    After paying a portion of the bribe, Prashanth reported that he received the N.O.C. on Tuesday afternoon. He informed P.P. Divya about the situation and noted that he was told by her to file a complaint with the Chief Minister.

    Prashanth is a member of the CPI(M) party and is related to Biju Kandakkai, the secretary of the AKG Center office. He is also related to P.V. Gopinath, a member of the Kannur District Secretariat.

    ADM Naveen Babu was found hanging at his home in Pallikkunnu. He had recently transferred from Kannur to his hometown of Pathanamthitta and was supposed to travel to Pathanamthitta for work that day. Family members became concerned when he did not board the morning train and later found him dead at his residence.

