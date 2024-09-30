Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala: Cherian Philip says Mammootty will soon end ties with CPM as he wasn't given "due recognition"

    Former CPM sympathizer Cherian Philip claims Mammootty will soon end his association with CPM. He alleged that the party has not given Mammootty due recognition despite using him for their needs for over 25 years.

    Kerala: Cherian Philip says Mammootty will soon end ties with CPM as he wasn't given "due recognition" dmn
    Author
    Deepu Mohan
    First Published Sep 30, 2024, 11:46 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 30, 2024, 11:46 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: Mammootty, chairman of Kairali TV, is reportedly set to severe ties with the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), according to former party sympathizer Cherian Philip. Philip alleged that despite utilizing Mammootty for their needs for over 25 years, the party has failed to accord him due consideration. He added that Mammootty has been denied the recognition he deserves at the national level because of his association with CPM.

    Also Read: Supreme Court to hear actor Siddique's pre-arrest bail plea today in rape case

    "There's a trend of CPM's estrangement from prominent figures in literature, film, and art, who now hesitate to publicly associate with the party. Notably, former MLAs Manjalamkuzhi Ali and Alphons Kannamthanam ended their CPM affiliation due to harassment from party leaders and workers. Ali joined the Muslim League and became a state minister, while Alphons joined the BJP and became a Union minister.


    It is certain that KT Jaleel will follow the path of Anvar. Jaleel is supportive of  all the issues raised by Anvar. All those who joined CPM from Congress in several phases are in a death trap. Although they have been given crumbs, their political existence has been lost," Cherian Philip wrote on Facebook.

    The alleged harassment and lack of respect have driven many to seek alternative platforms, achieving success and recognition elsewhere. As Philip noted, Mammootty's potential exit would be another significant blow to the CPM.

    Also Read: Kerala: ICMR study on Amoebic Meningitis in limbo despite rising cases

     
