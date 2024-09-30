Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Supreme Court to hear actor Siddique's pre-arrest bail plea today in rape case

    A Supreme Court bench will hear actor Siddique's pre-arrest bail plea in a rape case, with Mukul Rohtagi representing Siddique and Vrinda Grover appearing for the complainant. The case, registered by Thiruvananthapuram's Museum police, involves allegations made by a female actor, claiming Siddique raped her in January 2016 after a movie preview.

    Supreme Court to hear actor Siddique's pre-arrest bail plea today in rape case anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Sep 30, 2024, 8:52 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 30, 2024, 8:52 AM IST

    Kochi: The Supreme Court is set to review actor Siddique's pre-arrest bail plea in a rape case filed by the Thiruvananthapuram Museum police. The veteran Malayalam actor turned to the apex court after the Kerala High Court denied him anticipatory bail on September 24. Currently, Siddique remains absconding, as confirmed by the Special Investigation Team. Despite intensified efforts by the police, including the issuance of a lookout notice, there are no leads on his whereabouts.

    As actor Siddique continues to evade arrest, the complainant has made serious accusations against the police. She criticized the police, claiming they assisted Siddique in escaping to a hideout after the High Court denied his bail plea. The female actor from Thiruvananthapuram also alleged that Siddique tampered with and destroyed key electronic evidence related to the case.

    The government plans to inform the Supreme Court that granting bail to an influential figure like Siddique could endanger the complainant's life. It has been reported that the delay in filing the complaint will not impact the case. According to the state government, Siddique has committed a serious offense. Senior lawyer Aishwarya Bhati will represent the government in the Supreme Court.

    A bench comprising Justice Bela Madhurya Trivedi and Satish Chandra Sharma has listed Siddique's bail plea as the 62nd case for hearing on Monday.

    Mukul Rohtagi, former solicitor general, will represent Siddique in the Supreme Court, while Vrinda Grover will appear for the complainant.

    The Museum police in Thiruvananthapuram registered a rape case against Siddique after receiving a complaint from a young female actor. She filed the complaint following the release of the Hema Committee report, alleging that Siddique raped her at the Mascot Hotel in the capital city on January 28, 2016, after a preview show of a movie. With the court having rejected Siddique's bail plea, the Special Investigation Team is expected to arrest and interrogate him in connection with the case.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    American country song writer, singer Kris Kristofferson passes away aged 88; Read more ATG

    American country song writer, singer Kris Kristofferson passes away aged 88; Read more

    Ranbir Kapoor FINALLY on Instagram; actor launches his clothing brand on social media RBA

    Ranbir Kapoor FINALLY on Instagram; actor launches his clothing brand on social media

    Kareena Kapoor shares UNSEEN pictures of Soha Ali Khan's daughter Inaaya's birthday [PHOTOS] ATG

    Kareena Kapoor shares UNSEEN pictures of Soha Ali Khan's daughter Inaaya's birthday [PHOTOS]

    Kerala: Case filed against several Youtubers for defaming Malayalam actor-director Balachandra Menon anr

    Kerala: Case filed against several Youtubers for defaming Malayalam actor-director Balachandra Menon

    SRK reflects on 'tough time' during Aryan Khan's arrest at IIFA, makes request to Sandeep Vanga RTM

    SRK reflects on 'tough time' during Aryan Khan's arrest at IIFA, makes request to Sandeep Vanga

    Recent Stories

    UP International Trade Show 2024 concludes with record-setting 5 point 5 lakh visitors and business successes anr

    UP International Trade Show 2024 concludes with record-setting 5.5 lakh visitors and business successes

    American country song writer, singer Kris Kristofferson passes away aged 88; Read more ATG

    American country song writer, singer Kris Kristofferson passes away aged 88; Read more

    Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath reviews 11 flood-hit districts, orders swift relief action anr

    Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath reviews 11 flood-hit districts, orders swift relief action

    Asianet News marks 30 years of delivering truth and news excellence anr

    Asianet News marks 30 years of delivering truth and news excellence

    45 days on 'Mars': How 4 scientists survived brutal reality of life on Red Planet during NASA's simulation shk

    45 days on 'Mars': How 4 scientists survived brutal reality of life on Red Planet during NASA's simulation

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon