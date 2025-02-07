Kerala: Cheek stabbed with key, teeth broken; Student brutally assaulted by seniors over Instagram post

In Thiruvaly, Malappuram, a second-year B.Com student, Shanid, was brutally assaulted by senior students allegedly over an Instagram post. The attack left him with broken front teeth, severe facial injuries, and a puncture wound on his cheek requiring stitches.

Kerala: Cheek stabbed with key, teeth broken; Student brutally assaulted by seniors over Instagram post in malappuram anr
Author
Aishwarya Nair
Published: Feb 7, 2025, 9:30 AM IST

Malappuram: A second-year degree student in Thiruvaly, Malappuram, was brutally attacked by senior students allegedly over an Instagram post. Shanid, a B.Com student at Hikamiyya Arts and Science College, suffered severe injuries in the assault, resulting in broken teeth and serious facial wounds. He also reported being hit on the head, sustaining external injuries.

Kerala soldier missing for 5 days after boat capsizes in Andaman; family seeks military assistance for search

Shanid suffered severe facial injuries in the group attack, including broken front teeth and a puncture wound on his cheek from a key, which required three stitches. He also sustained multiple injuries across his body and is currently undergoing treatment at Manjeri Medical College Hospital. His parents filed a complaint with Edavanna police, who initiated an investigation into the incident.

Further details are awaited.
 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kerala Budget 2025: FM KN Balagopal announces Rs 750 cr for Wayanad rehabilitation project anr

Kerala Budget 2025: FM Balagopal announces Rs 750 cr for Wayanad rehabilitation project

Kerala soldier missing for 5 days after boat capsizes in Andaman; family seeks military assistance for search anr

Kerala soldier missing for 5 days after boat capsizes in Andaman; family seeks military assistance for search

Air India to resume Kochi-London service with increased frequency after technical approval anr

Air India to resume Kochi-London service with increased frequency after technical approval

Kerala Budget Tomorrow: Will revenue reforms and Vizhinjam port take center stage? Major Expectations anr

Kerala Budget Tomorrow: Will revenue reforms and Vizhinjam port take center stage? Major Expectations

Kerala: 56-year-old woman daringly climbs 40-foot well to save husband from drowning; Here's how anr

Kerala: 56-year-old woman daringly climbs 40-foot well to save husband from drowning; Here's how

Recent Stories

Avoid Shopping Mall Parking Fees Know Your Rights

Avoid Shopping Mall Parking Fees: Know Your Rights

Esha Gupta attends Mahakumbh 2025, shares experience after holy dip at Triveni Sangam [PHOTOS] NTI

Esha Gupta attends Mahakumbh 2025, shares experience after holy dip at Triveni Sangam [PHOTOS]

Airtel Vodafone Idea BSNL users you can now make free calls without recharge here is how gcw

Airtel, Vi, BSNL users! You can now make free calls without recharge | Here's how

Rose Day 2025: 7 beautiful saree styles to impress your crush ATG

Rose Day 2025: 7 beautiful saree styles to impress your crush

Kerala Budget 2025: FM KN Balagopal announces Rs 750 cr for Wayanad rehabilitation project anr

Kerala Budget 2025: FM Balagopal announces Rs 750 cr for Wayanad rehabilitation project

Recent Videos

World News Wrap | US Backtrack on Trump Gaza Plan, January Heat Record, AI Summit in Paris

World News Wrap | US Backtrack on Trump Gaza Plan, January Heat Record, AI Summit in Paris

Video Icon
BREAKING: IAF Mirage 2000 Crashes Near Gwalior, Pilots Eject Safely

BREAKING: IAF Mirage 2000 Crashes Near Gwalior, Pilots Eject Safely

Video Icon
Trump Administration Puts USAID Staff Worldwide on Administrative Leave, Protests Erupt

Trump Administration Puts USAID Staff Worldwide on Administrative Leave, Protests Erupt

Video Icon
Kerala Pulse | Pathanamthitta Police Brutality Caught on Camera as Wedding Party Attacked!

Kerala Pulse | Pathanamthitta Police Brutality Caught on Camera as Wedding Party Attacked!

Video Icon
Bigg Boss 18: Most Explosive CLASHES That Shook the House!

Bigg Boss 18: Most Explosive CLASHES That Shook the House!

Video Icon