Kerala: Cheek stabbed with key, teeth broken; Student brutally assaulted by seniors over Instagram post

In Thiruvaly, Malappuram, a second-year B.Com student, Shanid, was brutally assaulted by senior students allegedly over an Instagram post. The attack left him with broken front teeth, severe facial injuries, and a puncture wound on his cheek requiring stitches.

Malappuram: A second-year degree student in Thiruvaly, Malappuram, was brutally attacked by senior students allegedly over an Instagram post. Shanid, a B.Com student at Hikamiyya Arts and Science College, suffered severe injuries in the assault, resulting in broken teeth and serious facial wounds. He also reported being hit on the head, sustaining external injuries.

Kerala soldier missing for 5 days after boat capsizes in Andaman; family seeks military assistance for search

Shanid suffered severe facial injuries in the group attack, including broken front teeth and a puncture wound on his cheek from a key, which required three stitches. He also sustained multiple injuries across his body and is currently undergoing treatment at Manjeri Medical College Hospital. His parents filed a complaint with Edavanna police, who initiated an investigation into the incident.

Further details are awaited.



Latest Videos