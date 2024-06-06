Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: BJP's K Surendran improves vote share in Wayanad amid tough fight from Rahul Gandhi in LS polls; Read

    BJP's K Surendran's remarkable progress in Wayanad surprised both the LDF and UDF alliances. His strategic focus on tribal Christian areas, coupled with family meetings and personal visits, proved successful. 
     

    Kerala: BJP's K Surendran improves vote share in Wayanad amid tough fight from Rahul Gandhi in LS polls; Read anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jun 6, 2024, 12:46 PM IST

    Wayanad: The NDA is relieved to have improved its position in Wayanad in the Lok Sabha Election. BJP's K Surendran's quest for votes in areas of influence was reflected in the results. The massive advance in vote share in Christian-dominated areas was also unexpected. Compared to the 2019 elections, BJP got 62,229 votes in Wayanad this time. Surendren grabbed second spot in several booths and the saffron party managed to make huge gains in Christian-dominated areas.

    Kerala: 'Will also work for Tamil Nadu.' Newly elected BJP MP Suresh Gopi to meet Narendra Modi today

    The LDF and UDF alliances were surprised by K. Surendran's significant progress in Wayanad, with a 5.75% increase in votes compared to 2019. Tushar Vellappally's 7.25% share transferred to Surendran, boosting it to 13%. Surendran secured 1,41,045 votes, marking a substantial increase of 62,229 votes from the previous Lok Sabha election. Before this, BJP's PR Rashmil Nath's 80,752 votes in 2014 was the best performance.

    Surendran focused his campaign efforts primarily on tribal Christian areas rather than covering the entirety of Wayanad. Family meetings served as the main campaign events, supplemented by personal visits, both of which proved effective. The BJP secured second place in 14 booths within the Mullankolli Gram Panchayat, a region with a Christian majority. Additionally, Surendran achieved second place in 5 booths in Pulpalli and 6 booths in Nulpuzha. Notably, Surendran holds a lead of 128 votes in booth 91 of the Kalpetta municipality.

    Surendran also secured first place in booths such as Mathamangalam in Noolpuzha Panchayat and Nambiarkunnu in Nenmeni Panchayat. Additionally, the NDA made gains in areas like Poothadi, Thariyodu, Pozhuthana, and Mooppainadu during this election.

    The Kerala BJP president significantly garnered Congress votes in Wayanad, traditionally considered a stronghold of the UDF. Despite Rahul Gandhi's national-level progress, his votes in Wayanad decreased compared to the previous election.

    'It's a divine victory in Thrissur...' BJP's Suresh Gopi tells Asianet News after opening account in Kerala

    Last Updated Jun 6, 2024, 12:46 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: 'Will also work for Tamil Nadu.' Newly elected BJP MP from Thrissur constituency Suresh Gopi to meet Narendra Modi in Delhi anr

    Kerala: 'Will also work for Tamil Nadu.' Newly elected BJP MP Suresh Gopi to meet Narendra Modi today

    Kerala: Delegates from 103 countries, 25 Indian states to participate in fourth Loka Kerala Sabha June 13 anr

    Kerala: Delegates from 103 countries, 25 Indian states to participate in fourth Loka Kerala Sabha

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-525 June 06 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-525 June 06 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Kerala lok sabha election: Snubbed by Thrissur voters, Congress leader K Muraleedharan announces break from politics anr

    Kerala: Snubbed by Thrissur voters, Congress leader K Muraleedharan announces break from politics

    'It's a divine victory in Thrissur...' BJP's Suresh Gopi tells Asianet News after opening account in Kerala in Lok Sabha Election 2024 anr

    'It's a divine victory in Thrissur...' BJP's Suresh Gopi tells Asianet News after opening account in Kerala

    Recent Stories

    Tokyo to launch its own dating app to increase birth rates, Elon Musk reacts gcw

    Tokyo to launch its own dating app to increase birth rates, Elon Musk reacts

    Supreme Court orders Himachal Pradesh to release water to aid Delhi's shortage; check details AJR

    Supreme Court orders Himachal Pradesh to release water to aid Delhi's shortage; check details

    What NDA allies want for backing Modi 3.0: Cabinet bargaining gathers steam amid BJP's narrow majority snt

    What NDA allies want for backing Modi 3.0: Cabinet bargaining gathers steam amid BJP's narrow majority

    Electric taxi service launched at Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru on World Environment day: PICS vkp

    Electric taxi service launched at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru on World Environment day: PICS

    Russia Vladimir Putin threatens to supply long-range weapons for strikes on Western targets (WATCH) snt

    Russia's Vladimir Putin threatens to supply long-range weapons for strikes on Western targets (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    Video Icon