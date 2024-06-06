Kerala: BJP's K Surendran improves vote share in Wayanad amid tough fight from Rahul Gandhi in LS polls; Read

BJP's K Surendran's remarkable progress in Wayanad surprised both the LDF and UDF alliances. His strategic focus on tribal Christian areas, coupled with family meetings and personal visits, proved successful.

Wayanad: The NDA is relieved to have improved its position in Wayanad in the Lok Sabha Election. BJP's K Surendran's quest for votes in areas of influence was reflected in the results. The massive advance in vote share in Christian-dominated areas was also unexpected. Compared to the 2019 elections, BJP got 62,229 votes in Wayanad this time. Surendren grabbed second spot in several booths and the saffron party managed to make huge gains in Christian-dominated areas.

The LDF and UDF alliances were surprised by K. Surendran's significant progress in Wayanad, with a 5.75% increase in votes compared to 2019. Tushar Vellappally's 7.25% share transferred to Surendran, boosting it to 13%. Surendran secured 1,41,045 votes, marking a substantial increase of 62,229 votes from the previous Lok Sabha election. Before this, BJP's PR Rashmil Nath's 80,752 votes in 2014 was the best performance.

Surendran focused his campaign efforts primarily on tribal Christian areas rather than covering the entirety of Wayanad. Family meetings served as the main campaign events, supplemented by personal visits, both of which proved effective. The BJP secured second place in 14 booths within the Mullankolli Gram Panchayat, a region with a Christian majority. Additionally, Surendran achieved second place in 5 booths in Pulpalli and 6 booths in Nulpuzha. Notably, Surendran holds a lead of 128 votes in booth 91 of the Kalpetta municipality.

Surendran also secured first place in booths such as Mathamangalam in Noolpuzha Panchayat and Nambiarkunnu in Nenmeni Panchayat. Additionally, the NDA made gains in areas like Poothadi, Thariyodu, Pozhuthana, and Mooppainadu during this election.

The Kerala BJP president significantly garnered Congress votes in Wayanad, traditionally considered a stronghold of the UDF. Despite Rahul Gandhi's national-level progress, his votes in Wayanad decreased compared to the previous election.

