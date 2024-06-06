Kerala: 'Will also work for Tamil Nadu.' Newly elected BJP MP Suresh Gopi to meet Narendra Modi today

BJP MP Suresh Gopi expressed his passion for acting and willingness to continue while stating his readiness to adapt to any new responsibilities as directed by the party leadership. He emphasized his commitment to serving both Kerala and Tamil Nadu as an MP from South India.

Kochi: The newly elected Lok Sabha MP from Thrissur Suresh Gopi will meet NDA's Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi in Delhi on Thursday (June 6). He will depart from Kochi Airport at 3 pm. Addressing rumors about his possible elevation to a union minister, the actor-politician stated that he would follow the directions of the BJP leadership.

"I want to continue acting because it's my passion. I will discuss my preferences with Narendra Modiji and Amit Shahji. However, if my new responsibilities require a shift in priorities, I am prepared to take on any role. Rather than being confined to a single ministerial office, I would prefer to serve as an MP with access to all departments," said Gopi.

"As an MP from South India, I will advocate for both Kerala and Tamil Nadu. During my campaign, I promised that if elected by the people of Thrissur, my efforts would extend beyond the constituency," he added.

"All I want is that when I go with a project for the people of Kerala with determination, the ministries concerned should implement it," he said in response to reporters' query about which ministry he would prefer to head.

"Efforts will persist to extend the Kochi Metro to Thrissur. I have been discussing this with Lok Nath Behra for the past few years and learning technical aspects. Before, they had tried to appoint me as a metro ambassador, but I was dismissed. Suresh Gopi remarked, "Let them tolerate this 'chanakam' in the parliament."

The BJP MP also discussed his plans to construct a cross highway connecting Mannuthy and Changaramkulam to alleviate traffic congestion.

BJP candidate Suresh Gopi received 4,12,338 votes, defeating CPI’s VS Sunil Kumar (3,37,652 votes) by a margin of 74,686 votes, data from the Election Commission of India (ECI) said. Congress candidate K Muraleedharan, who was strategically moved by his party from his incumbent seat of Vadakara to Thrissur to counter Suresh Gopi, finished third with 3,28,124 votes.



