Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: 'Will also work for Tamil Nadu.' Newly elected BJP MP Suresh Gopi to meet Narendra Modi today

    BJP MP Suresh Gopi expressed his passion for acting and willingness to continue while stating his readiness to adapt to any new responsibilities as directed by the party leadership. He emphasized his commitment to serving both Kerala and Tamil Nadu as an MP from South India.
     

    Kerala: 'Will also work for Tamil Nadu.' Newly elected BJP MP from Thrissur constituency Suresh Gopi to meet Narendra Modi in Delhi anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jun 6, 2024, 11:43 AM IST

    Kochi: The newly elected Lok Sabha MP from Thrissur Suresh Gopi will meet NDA's  Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi in Delhi on Thursday (June 6). He will depart from Kochi Airport at 3 pm. Addressing rumors about his possible elevation to a union minister, the actor-politician stated that he would follow the directions of the BJP leadership.

    "I want to continue acting because it's my passion. I will discuss my preferences with Narendra Modiji and Amit Shahji. However, if my new responsibilities require a shift in priorities, I am prepared to take on any role. Rather than being confined to a single ministerial office, I would prefer to serve as an MP with access to all departments," said Gopi.

    "As an MP from South India, I will advocate for both Kerala and Tamil Nadu. During my campaign, I promised that if elected by the people of Thrissur, my efforts would extend beyond the constituency," he added.

    "All I want is that when I go with a project for the people of Kerala with determination, the ministries concerned should implement it," he said in response to reporters' query about which ministry he would prefer to head.

    "Efforts will persist to extend the Kochi Metro to Thrissur. I have been discussing this with Lok Nath Behra for the past few years and learning technical aspects. Before, they had tried to appoint me as a metro ambassador, but I was dismissed. Suresh Gopi remarked, "Let them tolerate this 'chanakam' in the parliament."

    The BJP MP also discussed his plans to construct a cross highway connecting Mannuthy and Changaramkulam to alleviate traffic congestion.

    BJP candidate Suresh Gopi received 4,12,338 votes, defeating CPI’s VS Sunil Kumar (3,37,652 votes) by a margin of 74,686 votes, data from the Election Commission of India (ECI) said. Congress candidate K Muraleedharan, who was strategically moved by his party from his incumbent seat of Vadakara to Thrissur to counter Suresh Gopi, finished third with 3,28,124 votes.
     

    Last Updated Jun 6, 2024, 1:28 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: BJP's K Surendran improves vote share in Wayanad amid tough fight from Rahul Gandhi in LS polls; Read anr

    Kerala: BJP's K Surendran improves vote share in Wayanad amid tough fight from Rahul Gandhi in LS polls; Read

    Kerala: Delegates from 103 countries, 25 Indian states to participate in fourth Loka Kerala Sabha June 13 anr

    Kerala: Delegates from 103 countries, 25 Indian states to participate in fourth Loka Kerala Sabha

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-525 June 06 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-525 June 06 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Kerala lok sabha election: Snubbed by Thrissur voters, Congress leader K Muraleedharan announces break from politics anr

    Kerala: Snubbed by Thrissur voters, Congress leader K Muraleedharan announces break from politics

    'It's a divine victory in Thrissur...' BJP's Suresh Gopi tells Asianet News after opening account in Kerala in Lok Sabha Election 2024 anr

    'It's a divine victory in Thrissur...' BJP's Suresh Gopi tells Asianet News after opening account in Kerala

    Recent Stories

    Nagaland state lottery result June 06, 2024: Check out Dear Mahanadi Morning winning numbers RKK

    Nagaland state lottery result June 06, 2024: Check out Dear Mahanadi Morning winning numbers

    Cristiano Ronaldo's comment on Kylian Mbappe's post breaks Instagram record; 42 million likes and counting osf

    Cristiano Ronaldo's comment on Kylian Mbappe's post breaks Instagram record; 42 million likes and counting

    Planning to visit Ayodhya? 7 places to explore in Lord Ram's birthland RKK

    Planning to visit Ayodhya? 7 places to explore in Lord Ram's birthland

    9 Bengaluru trekkers succumb to bad weather in Uttarakhand's Sahastra Tal trek; IAF, SDRF carry rescue ops vkp

    9 Bengaluru trekkers succumb to bad weather in Uttarakhand’s Sahastra Tal trek; IAF, SDRF carry rescue ops

    Kerala: BJP's K Surendran improves vote share in Wayanad amid tough fight from Rahul Gandhi in LS polls; Read anr

    Kerala: BJP's K Surendran improves vote share in Wayanad amid tough fight from Rahul Gandhi in LS polls; Read

    Recent Videos

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    Video Icon