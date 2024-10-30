Kerala: BJP confident of winning Palakkad by-election; No rift with Sobha Surendran, says C Krishnakumar

Palakkad by-poll: BJP candidate C. Krishnakumar conveyed his confidence in winning the upcoming by-elections during an interview with Asianet News, noting promising prospects for the party in Palakkad, akin to Thrissur.

Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Oct 30, 2024, 9:59 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 30, 2024, 10:30 AM IST

Palakkad: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate C. Krishnakumar expressed optimism about his chances of winning in the by-elections during an interview with Asianet News. He mentioned that the party's prospects are promising in Palakkad, similar to Thrissur. Krishnakumar also clarified that there is no rift with Sobha Surendran, stating that she is a colleague he started working within the Youth Morcha.

Bypoll heats up in Kerala's Palakkad; LDF, UDF, NDA engage in unpredictable triangular contest

He noted that she will participate in campaign events as determined by the party. Additionally, he questioned the notion that attendees left after Sobha's speech at the convention, asking which convention had people seated the entire time.

The United Democratic Front (UDF) held a convention in the Malampuzha constituency, crossing over from the Palakkad region. C. Krishnakumar remarked,

"Even Rahul Mamkoottathil (UDF candidate) is unaware of the Palakkad constituency. The UDF's lack of support in Palakkad led them to conduct their convention in Malampuzha." 

He also noted that even Sarin, who was from the Congress party, acknowledged that the UDF received votes from the CPI(M) in Palakkad. 

Regarding the BJP's standing, he stated, "There’s no need for the BJP to discuss the situation in Kalpathy, as the votes there belong to the BJP."

The Congress party has fielded Rahul Mamkootathil (34), who is the state president of the Youth Congress. They aim to leverage the popularity of Shafi Parambil, the sitting MLA who left the seat to become an MP representing Vadakara.

The CPM, facing challenges in re-establishing itself in Palakkad following a series of electoral losses, has put forward Sarin P as a candidate. Sarin, who recently transitioned from Congress and led the party's digital media cell in Kerala, is now running as an independent candidate supported by the Left. 

The BJP has nominated its seasoned campaigner and state General Secretary, C. Krishnakumar, for the election. With a strong background as a four-time councillor and former deputy chairman of the Palakkad municipality, he is well-positioned in an area where the RSS-BJP has established a solid presence.

'You will be my teachers in this journey...' Priyanka Gandhi writes open letter to people of Wayanad

