Bypoll heats up in Kerala's Palakkad; LDF, UDF, NDA engage in unpredictable triangular contest

The election campaign in Palakkad is heating up with the Left Democratic Front (LDF), United Democratic Front (UDF), and National Democratic Alliance (NDA) gearing up for a fiercely contested race.

Bypoll heats up in Kerala's Palakkad; LDF, UDF, NDA engage in unpredictable triangular contest dmn
Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Oct 27, 2024, 10:54 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 27, 2024, 10:54 AM IST

Palakkad: The election campaign in Palakkad is intensifying as all three political fronts gear up for a fiercely contested race. The Left Democratic Front (LDF) is concentrating its efforts on rural areas, banking on internal disputes within the Congress to sway voters in their favour. Meanwhile, the United Democratic Front (UDF) is relying on P Sarin's candidacy to generate negative sentiments against the LDF. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) aims to secure the seat by showcasing their influence in the panchayats, in addition to their established base in Palakkad municipality.

Also Read: Wayanad landslide survivors protest delay in rehabilitation, plan further demonstrations

This triangular contest is shaping up to be particularly competitive. The LDF believes that Congress's internal strife has affected their traditional strongholds and is working to attract disgruntled voters, particularly through the candidacy of P Sarin, a former Congress member. To mitigate any confusion among Left supporters regarding Sarin's role, grassroots conventions are being organized to clarify the political landscape.

Initially, there were disagreements within the UDF about the campaign's direction; however, the situation has since stabilized. MP Shafi Parambil is collaborating closely with candidate Rahul Mamkoottathil, and despite earlier reservations about Rahul's nomination, the Congress party is optimistic that Shafi's influence in the Palakkad municipality will be beneficial. The UDF anticipates securing over 12,000 votes from the Pirayiri panchayat, which they consider a stronghold. Opposition leader VD Satheesan is actively overseeing the constituency's election activities, conducting reviews every three days.

On the other hand, the NDA is determined to claim victory in Palakkad, viewing it as a A-plus constituency. The RSS is spearheading grassroots campaign efforts, and the BJP hopes that their ties within the Muthan community will bolster their support in the Palakkad municipality. The NDA is targeting over 30,000 votes from this area, hoping for a resounding win in the constituency.

Also Read: Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan to inaugurate new OP block with modern facilities at General Hospital in Alappuzha

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kerala Gold Rate October 27 2024: Rate of 8 gram at RECORD price; Check details dmn

Kerala Gold Rate October 27 2024: Rate of 8 gram at RECORD price; Check details

Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-674 October 27 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money and more anr

Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-674 October 27 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money and more

Wayanad landslide survivors protest delay in rehabilitation, plan further demonstrations anr

Wayanad landslide survivors protest delay in rehabilitation, plan further demonstrations

Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan to inaugurate new OP block with modern facilities at General Hospital in Alappuzha anr

Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan to inaugurate new OP block with modern facilities at General Hospital in Alappuzha

Kerala: Police delay interrogation of PP Divya in Kannur ADM death case even after 11 days anr

Kerala: Police delay interrogation of PP Divya in Kannur ADM death case even after 11 days

Recent Stories

Sanjay Dutt to Mary Kom: Discover celebs' fees for their biopics NTI

Sanjay Dutt to Mary Kom: Discover celebs' fees for their biopics

Kerala Gold Rate October 27 2024: Rate of 8 gram at RECORD price; Check details dmn

Kerala Gold Rate October 27 2024: Rate of 8 gram at RECORD price; Check details

IAF UWM car rally enters into arunachal pradesh tawang monastery to felicitate participants

IAF — UWM car rally enters into Arunachal Pradesh; Tawang Monastery to felicitate participants

Photos: Salman Khan and Salim Khan's effigies burnt by Bishnoi community amid threats NTI

Photo: Salman Khan and Salim Khans effigies burnt by Bishnoi community amid threats

Stampede at Mumbai's Bandra train station due to Diwali rush, 9 injured gcw

Stampede at Mumbai's Bandra train station due to Diwali rush, 9 injured

Recent Videos

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

Video Icon