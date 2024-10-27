Bypoll heats up in Kerala's Palakkad; LDF, UDF, NDA engage in unpredictable triangular contest

The election campaign in Palakkad is heating up with the Left Democratic Front (LDF), United Democratic Front (UDF), and National Democratic Alliance (NDA) gearing up for a fiercely contested race.

Palakkad: The election campaign in Palakkad is intensifying as all three political fronts gear up for a fiercely contested race. The Left Democratic Front (LDF) is concentrating its efforts on rural areas, banking on internal disputes within the Congress to sway voters in their favour. Meanwhile, the United Democratic Front (UDF) is relying on P Sarin's candidacy to generate negative sentiments against the LDF. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) aims to secure the seat by showcasing their influence in the panchayats, in addition to their established base in Palakkad municipality.

This triangular contest is shaping up to be particularly competitive. The LDF believes that Congress's internal strife has affected their traditional strongholds and is working to attract disgruntled voters, particularly through the candidacy of P Sarin, a former Congress member. To mitigate any confusion among Left supporters regarding Sarin's role, grassroots conventions are being organized to clarify the political landscape.

Initially, there were disagreements within the UDF about the campaign's direction; however, the situation has since stabilized. MP Shafi Parambil is collaborating closely with candidate Rahul Mamkoottathil, and despite earlier reservations about Rahul's nomination, the Congress party is optimistic that Shafi's influence in the Palakkad municipality will be beneficial. The UDF anticipates securing over 12,000 votes from the Pirayiri panchayat, which they consider a stronghold. Opposition leader VD Satheesan is actively overseeing the constituency's election activities, conducting reviews every three days.

On the other hand, the NDA is determined to claim victory in Palakkad, viewing it as a A-plus constituency. The RSS is spearheading grassroots campaign efforts, and the BJP hopes that their ties within the Muthan community will bolster their support in the Palakkad municipality. The NDA is targeting over 30,000 votes from this area, hoping for a resounding win in the constituency.

