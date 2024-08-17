Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala auto-rickshaw permit rules relaxed; statewide operations allowed despite safety concerns

    Kerala government has relaxed permit rules for auto-rickshaws, allowing statewide operations despite safety concerns, following pressure from Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU). Decision expected to have significant impact on transport sector.

    Kerala auto-rickshaw permit rules relaxed; statewide operations allowed despite safety concerns dmn
    Author
    Deepu Mohan
    First Published Aug 17, 2024, 12:16 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 17, 2024, 12:16 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: In a significant move, the Kerala government has relaxed the permit rules for auto-rickshaws, allowing them to operate throughout the state. The decision, made by the State Transport Authority, despite warnings that it could increase the accident rate. 

    Also Read:  Kerala: Justice Hema Committee Report on Malayalam film industry put on hold amid actor Ranjini's court plea

    Until now, auto-rickshaws were only allowed to travel up to 20 kilometers from the district border. However, the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) had been demanding relaxation of the permit rules, citing the need for greater flexibility and convenience. The issue was discussed by senior officials of the Motor Vehicles Department several times and had suggested that allowing long-distance permits could increase accidents.

    Auto-rickshaws are not designed for long-distance travel and lack safety features like seat belts. Moreover, high-speed roads are being developed in the state. The maximum speed allowed for auto-rickshaws on roads is 50 km/h. Allowing them to operate on high-speed roads could lead to major accidents, the officials had warned.

    Despite concerns raised by officials about the safety implications of long-distance travel by auto-rickshaws, the Authority has decided to allow statewide operations after considering an application from the CITU's Madayi Area Committee. 

    The authorities has, however, put forward a condition that drivers must ensure the safety of passengers. The decision is seen as a result of CITU's pressure and it is expected to have far-reaching consequences for the transport sector in Kerala.

    Also Read: Kerala Gold Rate Today, August 17: Rate of 8 gm gold goes up; CHECK
     

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-667 Aug 17 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-667 Aug 17 2024: Who will win the first prize?

    Kerala: Justice Hema Committee Report on Malayalam film industry put on hold amid actor Ranjini's court plea dmn

    Kerala: Justice Hema Committee Report on Malayalam film industry put on hold amid actor Ranjini's court plea

    "One of the best leaders in the world...": Sreejesh shares heartwarming experience of meeting PM Modi dmn

    "One of the best leaders in the world...": Sreejesh shares heartwarming experience of meeting PM Modi (WATCH)

    Chingam 1: Kerala rings in Malayalam New Year 2024 anr

    Chingam 1: Kerala rings in Malayalam New Year 2024

    EC in no hurry to hold Wayanad lok sabha bypoll here is why anr

    EC in no hurry to hold Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll; here’s why

    Recent Stories

    IDF strike in southern Lebanon: Chilling Hezbollah video threatening Israel with new weapons goes viral snt

    IDF strike in southern Lebanon: Chilling Hezbollah video threatening Israel with new weapons goes viral| WATCH

    Raksha Bandhan 2024: Banks to remain closed on August 19 in THESE states AJR

    Raksha Bandhan 2024: Banks to remain closed on August 19 in THESE states

    SHOCKING Russian tourist gored by cow after alleged sexual assault attempt in Thailand; WATCH viral video snt

    SHOCKING! Russian tourist gored by cow after alleged sexual assault attempt in Thailand; WATCH viral video

    Bengaluru auto driver dies as tree falls on auto in Vijayanagar Family alleges BBMP forest officers neglect vkp

    Bengaluru auto driver dies as tree falls on auto in Vijayanagar; Family alleges BBMP, forest officers' neglect

    Caught on camera: Pakistani terrorists spotted around LoC in North Kashmir amid escalating tensions (WATCH) snt

    Caught on camera: Pakistani terrorists spotted around LoC in North Kashmir amid escalating tensions (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Asianet EXCLUSIVE Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE: NSG inducts Indian-made ASMI Submachine Pistol, designed by DRDO (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: NSG inducts Indian-made ASMI Submachine Pistol, designed by DRDO (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    'Bharat Mata Ki Jai': Kerala's send off to Army after 10-day Wayanad landslides rescue ops wins hearts (WATCH) anr

    'Bharat Mata Ki Jai': Kerala's send off to Army after 10-day Wayanad landslides rescue ops wins hearts (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mohanlal Visits Landslide-Hit Wayanad, Meets Territorial Army Officers WATCH anr

    Mohanlal visits landslide-hit Wayanad, meets Territorial Army Officers [WATCH]

    Video Icon