Kerala auto-rickshaw permit rules relaxed; statewide operations allowed despite safety concerns

Kerala government has relaxed permit rules for auto-rickshaws, allowing statewide operations despite safety concerns, following pressure from Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU). Decision expected to have significant impact on transport sector.

Thiruvananthapuram: In a significant move, the Kerala government has relaxed the permit rules for auto-rickshaws, allowing them to operate throughout the state. The decision, made by the State Transport Authority, despite warnings that it could increase the accident rate.

Until now, auto-rickshaws were only allowed to travel up to 20 kilometers from the district border. However, the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) had been demanding relaxation of the permit rules, citing the need for greater flexibility and convenience. The issue was discussed by senior officials of the Motor Vehicles Department several times and had suggested that allowing long-distance permits could increase accidents.

Auto-rickshaws are not designed for long-distance travel and lack safety features like seat belts. Moreover, high-speed roads are being developed in the state. The maximum speed allowed for auto-rickshaws on roads is 50 km/h. Allowing them to operate on high-speed roads could lead to major accidents, the officials had warned.

Despite concerns raised by officials about the safety implications of long-distance travel by auto-rickshaws, the Authority has decided to allow statewide operations after considering an application from the CITU's Madayi Area Committee.

The authorities has, however, put forward a condition that drivers must ensure the safety of passengers. The decision is seen as a result of CITU's pressure and it is expected to have far-reaching consequences for the transport sector in Kerala.

