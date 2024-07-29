Kerala: Amoebic Encephalitis antidote Miltefoscin to reach Thiruvananthapuram from Germany

The antidote for the rare brain-eating amoeba infection, or amoebic encephalitis, is set to arrive from Germany today in Thiruvananthapuram. The life-saving drug Miltefoscin was previously administered to a 14-year-old boy infected with the condition at Kozhikode's Baby Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Abdul Rauf said in a press conference that early detection of the disease helped save the child. Early detection of the disease is beneficial. He said the medicine was delivered by the health department from Germany and was administered to the child. The boy was brought back to life from a disease with a 97 percent mortality rate.

Steps have also been taken to deliver more batches of medicines in the coming days.

Reports indicate that in the past one-and-a-half-month, amoebic encephalitis has claimed the lives of three children. The deceased are 12-year-old Mridul from Farook, 13-year-old Dakshina from Kannur and 5-year-old Fadwa from Malappuram.

The ‘brain-eating amoeba’ thrives in environments such as lakes, hot springs, and stagnant water, entering the body through the nose. Reports have also identified it in unmanaged swimming pools, surf parks, and other recreational areas.

The organism infects individuals through the nasal passage and migrates to the brain, causing Primary Amoebic Meningoencephalitis (PAM). Initial symptoms typically emerge within 5 days, but can appear anywhere between 1-12 days after infection. Mild symptoms include headache, fever, nausea, and vomiting, while severe cases can progress to hallucinations, seizures, confusion, and even coma. If left untreated, PAM can be fatal within a month.

