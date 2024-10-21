Kerala likely to receive heavy rainfall; IMD sounds yellow alert in 2 districts; Check

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    A yellow alert for rainfall has been issued for Pathanamthitta and Idukki districts today, which will remain in effect for these districts tomorrow as well. Additionally, the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) has declared an orange alert for all coastal districts in Kerala, signaling potential concerns for coastal sea conditions.

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Oct 21, 2024, 8:41 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 21, 2024, 8:41 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: A yellow alert for rainfall has been issued in two districts of the state today. The districts under alert are Pathanamthitta and Idukki. The yellow alert will also be in effect tomorrow for these same districts. Meanwhile, a warning regarding the coastal sea has been issued for Kerala. The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) has declared an orange alert for all coastal districts of Kerala today.

    Yellow Alert in districts:

    October 21-22, 2024: Yellow alert issued for Pathanamthitta and Idukki districts.

    October 23, 2024: Yellow alert declared for Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, and Idukki districts. Isolated heavy rainfall is expected, with predictions indicating rainfall between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm within 24 hours, which constitutes heavy rainfall.

    The INCOIS has issued an orange alert for all coastal districts in Kerala. There is a potential for high waves and a phenomenon known as "Kallakkadal" along the Kerala coast.

    The warning indicates that, until 11:30 PM tonight (October 21, 2024), wave heights of 1.0 to 1.5 meters may occur, along with the likelihood of the Kallakkadal phenomenon. In low-lying coastal areas, there is a risk of flooding and coastal erosion.

    A warning for high waves and Kallakkadal phenomenon has also been issued for the Kanyakumari coastline. Fishermen and coastal residents are advised to exercise extreme caution due to the possibility of coastal erosion.

