Kerala: Protests mount in Kannur over death of ADM Naveen Babu; BJP hartal in Corporation limits today

The BJP has called for a hartal in Kannur municipality, demanding legal action against District Panchayat President P.P. Divya in connection with the death of ADM Naveen Babu. Congress and BJP are also planning a march to Divya's residence, leading to increased police presence.

Kannur: The funeral of Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Naveen Babu, who died by suicide in Kannur, will take place on Thursday (Oct 17). After the post-mortem at Pariyaram Medical College, his body was handed over to his relatives around 12:30 a.m. last night. The body will be brought to Pathanamthitta by noon today and kept at a mortuary. The final rites will be conducted at his residence following a public viewing at the Pathanamthitta Collectorate tomorrow.

Kerala: Complainant Prashanth alleges ADM Naveen Babu demanded Rs 1 lakh bribe for NOC

The body was handed over to the relatives in the presence of the Kasaragod and Kannur District Collectors. CPM Kannur District Secretary M.V. Jayarajan, CPM State Committee member T.V. Rajesh, and RSS leader Valsan Thillankeri visited the hospital to pay their final respects. Hartals (strikes) have begun in Malayalapuzha Panchayat, which was called by Congress and BJP, and in Kannur, which was called by BJP.

In protest over the death of Naveen Babu, the BJP is observing a hartal in the Kannur municipality, demanding that a case be filed against District Panchayat President P.P. Divya. The hartal will last until 6 p.m. today. Both Congress and BJP will march to Divya's house, and additional police forces have been deployed near her residence. So far, Divya has not made any public statement on the issue.

The revenue officials across the state will take leave today as part of a protest over Naveen Babu's death. They are demanding strict action against those responsible for his death. The protest is not organized by service associations but is an independent decision of the revenue department officials, from village offices to the Secretariat. Meanwhile, the NGO Association has demanded the dismissal of Prashanth, who had filed a bribery complaint against the ADM, from his job at Pariyaram Medical College. The reason cited is that Prashanthan TV, a government employee, had started a business establishment. The association leaders have also called for a case to be filed against him under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Naveen Babu was discovered dead at his official residence in Kannur on Tuesday morning, just one day after CPM leader Divya allegedly disrupted his farewell event and accused him of taking a bribe to approve a fuel station in Chengalayi panchayat. Naveen had been transferred to his home district of Pathanamthitta and was only six months away from retirement from the Revenue Department.

Reports suggest that Divya, who had not been invited to the event, accused the ADM of delaying the fuel station approval and implied that he had accepted a bribe. She allegedly promised to present evidence within two days. After Naveen's death, fuel station owner Prashanthan TV claimed that he had paid Rs 98,500 to the ADM on October 6 in return for an NOC, which was issued on October 8. He also stated that he sent a WhatsApp complaint about the incident to the Chief Minister on October 10, under Divya’s guidance.

