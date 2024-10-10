Weather: Kerala braces for heavy rainfall, IMD issues yellow alert for seven districts

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) warns of heavy rainfall in Kerala, issuing yellow alerts for 7 districts today and orange alerts for 4 districts on October 13. A depression formed over Lakshadweep and a cyclone near Sri Lanka may bring widespread rain and strong winds.

Thiruvananthapuram: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of heavy rainfall in various districts of the state today. According to the latest radar images, there is a possibility of moderate rain in isolated areas of Malappuram, Thrissur, and Ernakulam over the next three hours, accompanied by thunderstorms. Light rain is expected in other districts as well. A yellow alert has been issued for seven districts today.

The districts under yellow alert are Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Wayanad, where isolated heavy rainfall is predicted. Tomorrow, yellow alerts will also be in place for Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, and Kannur. On October 12, two districts will have an orange alert, specifically Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam. On the 13th, orange alerts will be issued for Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Palakkad, and Malappuram, indicating the likelihood of very heavy rain in isolated areas.

A depression has formed over the Lakshadweep region and is expected to strengthen into a severe depression while moving northwest in the next 3-4 days. Another cyclone has developed over Sri Lanka, which is likely to bring widespread light to moderate rainfall in Kerala over the next week. The IMD has also indicated the potential for very heavy rainfall in isolated places from October 12 to 13.

Public safety advisory:

Residents in areas prone to landslides, mudslides, and flash floods should move to safer locations as advised by authorities. Those living near riverbanks and areas below dams should also take precautions and heed official guidance. People in disaster-prone areas must ensure the establishment of camps and relocate during daylight hours.

Due to the possibility of strong winds, individuals living in poorly constructed houses or those with weak roofs should exercise extra caution. Those in hazardous situations should proactively seek safer locations as a precaution. The IMD also highlighted the risk of falling trees and damage to power lines due to the wind.

