Kerala: Actor-director Balachandra Menon files complaint against Aluva native actress, her lawyer for threats

Actor and director Balachandra Menon has filed a complaint against an actress and her lawyer for threats and obscene remarks. The actress previously accused him of sexual assault during a 2007 film shoot.

Kochi: Actor and director Balachandra Menon has filed a complaint leading to a case against an actress from Aluva and her lawyer. The police have registered an FIR stating that the actress and the lawyer threatened him over the phone. The lawyer, Sangeeth Louis, has been named as the second accused in the FIR.

According to Balachandra Menon’s complaint, the actress made obscene remarks about him on social media platforms like YouTube and Facebook. The police also stated that the accused misused Menon’s images. Cases have also been filed against the YouTube channels that uploaded the actress's interview. The police are expected to summon the actress for questioning soon.

Recently, a sexual harassment complaint was raised against Balachandra Menon, alleging that he committed sexual assault during the shooting of the film "Dhe Ingottu Nokkiye." The actress from Aluva, who filed the complaint against Menon, had previously lodged complaints against other actors, including Mukesh. Menon has denied the allegations, stating they are baseless and that he intends to take legal action against the complainant.

The complaint mentions an incident in January 2007, claiming that Menon sexually assaulted the actress in a hotel room. It alleges that he forced her into group sex and threatened her not to speak out by saying he would remove scenes from the film if she did. The actress explained that she had been afraid to file the complaint until now. Previously, she and others had filed complaints against seven individuals, including Mukesh.

