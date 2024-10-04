'Youths going abroad for freedom...' Malayalam actor Vinayakan sheds light on societal norms in Kerala

Actor Vinayakan commented on the trend of young people, particularly women, leaving Kerala, asserting that their primary motivation is not just education but the pursuit of freedom. He highlighted the restrictive social environment in Kerala, where women face safety concerns, such as walking at night.

Vinayakan is an actor well-known to Malayali audiences, with no need for a formal introduction. Despite facing criticism for his stances, he remains a beloved figure. Throughout his extensive acting career, he has offered audiences numerous films, both small and significant. In addition to Malayalam cinema, Vinayakan has also acted in films in other languages. Recently, he gained widespread attention for his performance alongside Rajinikanth in the film "Jailer," which resonated with audiences across the country.

Vinayakan's latest film, Thekku Vadakku, released today in theaters. On this occasion, he shares insights into why young people are leaving Kerala for foreign lands. According to Vinayakan, it's not just for educational purposes; they are also seeking freedom.

Vinayakan expressed his views on why many young people, especially women, are leaving the country, stating, "They're not going abroad solely for education; it's primarily for freedom. While education can happen anywhere, the social environment at home is stifling. For instance, women can't safely walk at night on Thoppumpady Bridge in Kochi. The moment they step outside, they may face harassment. In contrast, women can walk freely at midnight in Europe. There are opportunities for study abroad, but the real motivation, especially for women, is to seek independence."

He pointed out the hypocrisy in societal norms, saying that while it's acceptable for artists to share pictures of themselves in swimsuits on foreign beaches, similar expressions aren't welcomed on Kerala's beaches. He lamented that the culture in Kerala is still restrictive and emphasized the need for individuals to enjoy life until their last breath. This quest for personal freedom is why many are choosing to leave.

