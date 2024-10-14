Weather: Heavy rain warning issued for Kerala, orange alert in 4 districts

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala is bracing for heavy rainfall over the next four days, with the Indian Meteorological Department issuing heightened warnings. Northern and central Kerala will be most affected, with orange alerts in Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Wayanad, and yellow alerts in Pathanamthitta, Palakkad, Kannur, and Kasaragod.
     

    Deepu Mohan
    First Published Oct 14, 2024, 1:48 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 14, 2024, 1:48 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued heightened rainfall warnings for Kerala, predicting heavy rain over the next four days. The IMD has indicated that northern and central Kerala will experience significant rainfall. Today, an orange alert has been declared in four districts: Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Wayanad. Additionally, yellow alerts have been issued for Pathanamthitta, Palakkad, Kannur, and Kasaragod.

    The forecast suggests that rainfall will intensify in the coming days due to a severe low-pressure area in the central Arabian Sea, which is influencing weather patterns across southern Kerala. Another low-pressure system may also form in the central-southern Bay of Bengal. As a precaution, fishing activities along Kerala's coast have been restricted due to expected rough seas and potential swell-wave phenomenon.

    Warnings for high waves:

    From 5:30 AM on October 15 to 11:30 PM on the 16th, the National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) has warned of high waves measuring 0.6 to 1.0 meters along the Mahi coast and 1.2 to 1.5 meters along the southern Tamil Nadu coast (Kanyakumari). Fishermen and coastal residents are advised to exercise special caution during this period.

    Safety precautions:

    1. Due to the potential for rough seas, residents in affected areas should follow authorities' advice to stay safe.
    2. Fishing vessels (boats, canoes, etc.) should be securely docked in harbors, and a safe distance should be maintained between boats to prevent collisions. Ensure the safety of fishing equipment.
    3. Travel to the beach and water-based recreational activities should be completely avoided.

