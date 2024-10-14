Kerala: Probe begins against Union Minister Suresh Gopi for allegedly misusing ambulance at Thrissur Pooram

An investigation has been initiated against actor and Union Minister Suresh Gopi following a complaint alleging the illegal use of an ambulance for personal travel after the Thrissur Pooram disruption.

Thrissur: An investigation has been initiated against actor and Union Minister Suresh Gopi following allegations of ambulance misuse during Thrissur Pooram. The Thrissur City Police commenced this inquiry based on a complaint from Advocate Sumesh, the CPI secretary for the Thrissur constituency. The Assistant Commissioner of Police in Thrissur summoned Sumesh to record his statement.

Additionally, the Motor Vehicle Department is conducting its own investigation into the incident involving the ambulance's arrival at Tiruvambadi on the day of Pooram. The Transport Commissioner has instructed the RTO Enforcement Officer in Thrissur to investigate and provide a report.

Sumesh's complaint alleges that Suresh Gopi, who was the BJP candidate for the Lok Sabha election at that time unlawfully traveled in an ambulance following the Thrissur Pooram disruption incident. It states that Gopi used a Seva Bharati ambulance to reach the Thiruvambadi Devaswom office from his home at night. Footage showing Gopi arriving in the ambulance has also been released.

The complaint asserts that Gopi misused the ambulance, which is designated solely for transporting patients, for his election campaign. According to the complaint, the Motor Vehicle Act stipulates that ambulances are meant exclusively for patient transport and cannot be used for personal travel. A separate complaint has been filed with the Joint RTO as well.

