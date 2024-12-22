Kerala: 7 arrested after protest & violence in Pathanamthitta after suicide of man in police's rowdy list

Seven individuals were arrested in Kodumon, Pathanamthitta, for antisocial activities following the suicide of a man listed on the rowdy list, who allegedly took his life due to police harassment.

First Published Dec 22, 2024, 4:06 PM IST

Adoor: The police have arrested seven individuals in Pathanamthitta's Kodumon for their involvement in antisocial activities following the suicide of a man listed on the rowdy list. The incident took place along Edathitta Road in Kodumon, where the deceased's friends reportedly threw stones at the police and attacked private vehicles in retaliation.

Last Friday, Athul Prakash, a resident of Edathitta and a known rowdy, took his own life. After his funeral, his friends turned hostile, blocking police vehicles and staging a sit-in on the road. They also damaged windows of passing vehicles during their protest.

In connection with the incident, seven youths were taken into police custody. Authorities stated that the arrested individuals have been implicated in several other criminal cases as well. While the police have maintained that Athul Prakash's suicide was due to personal reasons, his friends claim that the constant police raids at his home led to his mental distress, ultimately driving him to take his own life.

(Note: Suicide is not a solution. If you or someone you know is struggling, please reach out to mental health professionals. The 'Disha' helpline is available for support: Toll-free number: 1056, 0471-2552056.)

