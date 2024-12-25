'Christmas miracle': Kochi hospital performs historic heart surgery on 935-gram newborn; READ

A baby born with a severe heart condition, Tetralogy of Fallot with Pulmonary Atresia, received life-saving treatment at Lisie Hospital in Ernakulam. After 20 days of intensive care, including a complex procedure involving a P.D.A. stenting, the baby's health stabilized, and she was discharged.

'Christmas miracle': Kochi Lisie hospital performs historic heart surgery on 935-gram newborn baby; read anr
First Published Dec 25, 2024, 12:36 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 25, 2024, 12:36 PM IST

Kochi: As the world celebrates Christmas, a remarkable achievement in medical science has emerged through heart treatment that saved the life of a newborn. Aya Mary Justin, born at just 935 grams to Neethu and Justin from Kanjani, Thrissur, was given a second chance at life through heart treatment at Lisie Hospital in Ernakulam.

The newborn was diagnosed with a serious heart condition called Tetralogy of Fallot with Pulmonary Atresia, where the pulmonary artery, responsible for carrying blood to the lungs, was missing. This caused a blockage in the blood purification process, putting the baby in a critical state. To treat this, a stent was inserted to connect the aorta with the lungs, restoring proper blood flow.

Medical records revealed that no one had ever successfully carried out this treatment on a baby of such a low birth weight. As a result, the medical team opted to administer a Prostaglandin E1 injection for treatment. While the baby initially showed a positive response, oxygen levels in the blood began to drop drastically over time.

In order to save the baby’s life, the doctors opted for the difficult PDA stenting procedure. Following the stent placement, the baby’s oxygen levels stabilized to normal. After a brief stay in the hospital, the baby was discharged in good health and returned home. The treatment was provided free of cost as part of the state government's Hridyam scheme.

The treatment was led by Dr. S.R. Anil, head of the Pediatric Cardiology Department at Lisie Hospital, with the involvement of Dr. Jenu Rose Jose, Dr. Jagan V. Jose, Dr. Sreekshankar, Dr. Barsha Sen, Dr. Sreejith, and Dr. Sajan Koshi, head of Pediatric Cardiac Surgery. The post-treatment care was overseen by Dr. Tony Mampilly, head of the Newborn Unit, and Dr. Fathima Jafna.

After attending the Christmas celebrations at Lissie Hospital, the baby returned home with the parents. The event was attended by Director Fr. Paul Karetan, Assistant Directors Fr. Rojan Nangelimala, Fr. Reju Kannampuzha, Fr. Davis Padanakkal, Fr. Jeto Thottungal, Dr. Jose Chacko Periyappuram, Dr. Rony Mathew Kadavil, Dr. Jacob Abraham, and other doctors involved in the treatment, along with hospital staff.

