Over 50 people were injured after a temporary gallery collapsed during a Sevens football tournament in Adivad, Kothamangalam. The incident occurred just before the final match, following heavy rains that weakened the structure.

Ernakulam: A temporary gallery collapsed during the Adivad football tournament in Kothamangalam on Sunday (April 20) evening, injuring at least 52 people. The mishap occurred roughly 10 minutes before the match was scheduled to start. Over 4,000 spectators were present at the venue when the makeshift structure abruptly tilted and gave way on one side.

According to initial reports, heavy rain before the event weakened the temporary structure. The wooden gallery's legs reportedly sank into the softened ground, leading to its collapse.

Among the injured, 45 individuals were taken to Kothamangalam Baselius Hospital, five to St. Joseph's Hospital in Kothamangalam, and two to Baby Memorial Hospital in Thodupuzha. Two of the injured, who suffered head injuries, were later shifted to Rajagiri Hospital for advanced treatment.

The Sevens football tournament has been ongoing for the past two weeks. Being a holiday, the final match drew a large number of spectators. The gallery is said to have toppled backward during the collapse.

Club officials involved in organizing the event stated that rescue efforts began immediately after the incident and reassured that all necessary permissions for the event had been obtained in advance. They also confirmed that none of the injured individuals are in critical condition.