Kerala Guv Rajendra Arlekar delivers first policy address in Assembly; highlights 'Nava Keralam' vision

During his maiden policy address, Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar reaffirmed the government's commitment to building 'Nava Keralam' through improved infrastructure, a knowledge-based economy, and advancements in education and healthcare.

Kerala Guv Rajendra Arlekar delivers first policy address in Assembly; highlights 'Nava Keralam' vision anr
Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Jan 17, 2025, 10:38 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 17, 2025, 10:38 AM IST

Thiruvananthapuram: Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar delivered his inaugural policy address at the 13th session of the 15th Kerala Legislative Assembly on Friday (Jan 17). Since this is a year for local body elections, the government is anticipated to make significant announcements. The Governor was warmly welcomed by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Speaker AN Shamseer, and Parliamentary Affairs Minister MB Rajesh, marking his first visit to the Kerala Assembly.

In his policy address, the Governor stressed that the government remains dedicated to realizing the vision of 'Nava Keralam.' He highlighted that this goal would be supported by enhancing physical infrastructure, fostering a knowledge-based economy, and making advancements in education and healthcare.

"With limited resources at hand, we are doing our best to achieve the goals of providing guaranteed housing for all and eradicating extreme poverty," he said.
The Governor also mentioned that Kerala’s development trajectory has garnered global attention from scholars.

“Our achievements have been widely acclaimed both within the country and abroad,” he said. “However, my government is focused on addressing the remaining challenges and working towards their resolution,” he added.

The Governor focused on key initiatives aimed at improving the quality of life in Kerala, including:

1. The right to secure housing will be made a reality in the state.
2. Elimination of landlessness.
3. Eradication of extreme poverty.
4. Sustainable management of solid waste.
5. Identification of individuals with palliative care needs and provision of necessary services.

The Governor emphasized that Kerala’s accomplishments in school and higher education have been acknowledged by both the Union Government and international organizations. 

The 2025-26 Budget Session, the 13th session of the 15th Kerala Legislative Assembly, will span 27 days from January 17 to March 28. The Question Hour will be suspended on January 20, 21, and 22, the days designated for the discussion of the Governor's address. 

