    Kafir screenshot case: Police withhold details of CPM-linked social media admins, UDF plans protests

    Kerala police is facing criticism for withholding the details of CPM-linked social media administrators who shared a controversial 'kafir' screenshot. Despite submitting a report to the court, the police have not disclosed the identities of those who shared the screenshot, sparking allegations of inaction and bias. 

    Author
    Deepu Mohan
    First Published Aug 16, 2024, 10:12 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 16, 2024, 10:12 AM IST

    Kozhikode: In a fresh row surrounding the 'kafir' screenshort case, the police are allegedly withholding the details of administrators of CPM-affiliated social media pages, who were released after questioning.

    The screen shot, which was shared by several individuals, including some linked to the CPI(M) party, has sparked a heated debate. Although the police have submitted a report to the court, they have not disclosed the identities of those who shared the screen shot, sparking criticism for their inaction despite receiving complaints.

    The Vadakara SHO submitted a report to the High Court with the names of those who shared the screenshot containing the "kafir" reference. The report includes the time each person shared the screenshot in WhatsApp groups, along with their names and their fathers' names, but the addresses were not documented. So far, the only information released is about Ribesh Ramakrishnan, who first posted the content in the 'Red Encounter' group. However, the police have kept the details of others, like Amal Ram who posted the screenshot in 'Red Battalion' group, Manish, the admin of the Ambadimukku Facebook page, and Vahab, the admin of the Porali Shaji Facebook page, confidential. Despite it being clear that these individuals first shared the screenshots, they have been made witnesses rather than accused, which has drawn criticism even within the police force. The UDF has accused the police of refusing to register a case against people like KK Lathika, who shared the screenshots, due to pressure from the CPM.

    Even CPM leaders, including the Payyoli Area Secretary, have not removed the posts so far. The controversy is likely to escalate in the coming days, with the UDF planning to hold protests and rallies against the police's inaction. As a first step, they will organize a protest march to the Vadakara Rural SP office next Monday (August 19), led by RMP and the UDF. Additionally, the UDF plans to launch campaigns against the CPM. 

