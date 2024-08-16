Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala: IMD sounds orange alert in 2 districts; Rain to intensify in coming days

    Due to expected heavy rain and thunderstorms, the IMD has issued weather alerts, with orange alerts in two districts and yellow alerts in 12 districts in Kerala. A cyclonic circulation has formed over the Arabian Sea, near the southern Kerala coast, contributing to the inclement weather.

    Kerala rain update august 16 2024: IMD sounds orange alert in 2 districts; Rain to intensify in coming days anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Aug 16, 2024, 8:28 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 16, 2024, 8:28 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued weather alerts, with orange alerts in Pathanamthitta and Idukki districts, indicating heavy rain in isolated areas. Yellow alerts have been declared in 12 other districts, with moderate to heavy rain and thunderstorms expected across the state in the next few days. A cyclonic circulation has formed over the Arabian Sea, near the southern Kerala coast, contributing to the inclement weather.

    According to the IMD, Kerala will receive extremely heavy rainfall till Saturday (Aug 17) and heavy rainfall till Monday (Aug 19).

    Light rainfall is likely to occur at one or two places in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Kozhikode, Kannur & Kasaragod districts of Kerala in the next three hours.

    Orange alert in districts

    August 16: Idukki, Pathanamthitta
    August 17: Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad

    Yellow alert

    August 16: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, Kasaragod
    August 17: Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Kannur, Kasaragod
    August 18: Pathanamthitta, Kottyam, Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, Kasaragod
    August 19: Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam

    The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has urged the public to remain vigilant to prevent accidents during lightning and strong winds. People are advised to avoid seeking shelter under trees, hoardings, and electric poles during rain. In a general advisory, KSDMA also asked the public to report any broken power lines by contacting the KSEB control room at 1912 or the district disaster management authority's control room at 1077.
     

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IMD issues updated warning, Kerala to experience heavy rainfall, thunderstorms until August 19 dmn

    IMD issues updated warning, Kerala to experience heavy rainfall, thunderstorms until August 19

    Kerala: KSEB contract employee, accomplice arrested for stealing power lines worth Rs 4 lakh dmn

    Kerala: KSEB contract employee, accomplice arrested for stealing power lines worth Rs 4 lakh

    Kerala: Justice Hema Committee report on women's issues in Malayalam film industry to be out on August 17 dmn

    Kerala: Justice Hema Committee report on women's issues in Malayalam film industry to be out on August 17

    Weather: IMD predicts widespread rainfall across Kerala until August 17, orange alert in 2 districts dmn

    Weather: IMD predicts widespread rainfall across Kerala until August 17, orange alert in 2 districts

    Kerala: Police finds man abducted from Thiruvananthapuram, identifies gold snatchers as accused dmn

    Kerala: Police find man abducted from Thiruvananthapuram, identifies gold snatching gang as accused

    Recent Stories

    Atal Bihari Vajpayee death anniversary: 7 top quotes of late ex-PM vkp

    Atal Bihari Vajpayee death anniversary: 7 top quotes of late ex-PM

    Kolkata rape-murder case: IMA announces 24-hour nationwide doctors' strike on August 17 2024 anr

    Kolkata rape-murder case: IMA announces 24-hour nationwide doctors' strike on August 17

    Taiwan rocked by 6.3 magnitude earthquake, second major quake in 24 hours (WATCH) snt

    Taiwan rocked by 6.3 magnitude earthquake, second major quake in 24 hours (WATCH)

    Numerology Prediction for August 16, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number AJR

    Numerology Prediction for August 16, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number

    Saif Ali Khan turns 54: 800-crore Pataudi place, net worth and more RKK

    Saif Ali Khan turns 54: 800-crore Pataudi place, net worth and more

    Recent Videos

    Asianet EXCLUSIVE Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE: NSG inducts Indian-made ASMI Submachine Pistol, designed by DRDO (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: NSG inducts Indian-made ASMI Submachine Pistol, designed by DRDO (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    'Bharat Mata Ki Jai': Kerala's send off to Army after 10-day Wayanad landslides rescue ops wins hearts (WATCH) anr

    'Bharat Mata Ki Jai': Kerala's send off to Army after 10-day Wayanad landslides rescue ops wins hearts (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mohanlal Visits Landslide-Hit Wayanad, Meets Territorial Army Officers WATCH anr

    Mohanlal visits landslide-hit Wayanad, meets Territorial Army Officers [WATCH]

    Video Icon