Kerala: IMD sounds orange alert in 2 districts; Rain to intensify in coming days

Due to expected heavy rain and thunderstorms, the IMD has issued weather alerts, with orange alerts in two districts and yellow alerts in 12 districts in Kerala. A cyclonic circulation has formed over the Arabian Sea, near the southern Kerala coast, contributing to the inclement weather.

Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued weather alerts, with orange alerts in Pathanamthitta and Idukki districts, indicating heavy rain in isolated areas. Yellow alerts have been declared in 12 other districts, with moderate to heavy rain and thunderstorms expected across the state in the next few days. A cyclonic circulation has formed over the Arabian Sea, near the southern Kerala coast, contributing to the inclement weather.

According to the IMD, Kerala will receive extremely heavy rainfall till Saturday (Aug 17) and heavy rainfall till Monday (Aug 19).

Light rainfall is likely to occur at one or two places in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Kozhikode, Kannur & Kasaragod districts of Kerala in the next three hours.

Orange alert in districts

August 16: Idukki, Pathanamthitta

August 17: Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad

Yellow alert

August 16: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, Kasaragod

August 17: Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Kannur, Kasaragod

August 18: Pathanamthitta, Kottyam, Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, Kasaragod

August 19: Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has urged the public to remain vigilant to prevent accidents during lightning and strong winds. People are advised to avoid seeking shelter under trees, hoardings, and electric poles during rain. In a general advisory, KSDMA also asked the public to report any broken power lines by contacting the KSEB control room at 1912 or the district disaster management authority's control room at 1077.



Latest Videos