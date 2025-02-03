IMD issues heat warning for Kerala, temperatures to rise by 2-3 degrees Celsius on Feb 3 and 4

Author
Deepu Mohan
Published: Feb 3, 2025, 7:42 PM IST

Thiruvananthapuram: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a high-temperature warning for Kerala, predicting temperatures to rise by 2°C to 3°C above normal on February 3rd and 4th, 2025. This increase in temperature, combined with high humidity, is expected to create uncomfortable weather conditions across the state. 

In response to this, the State Disaster Management Authority has issued precautionary guidelines to protect the public from the adverse effects of extreme heat.

Precautionary guidelines for public safety:

To prevent heat-related illnesses such as heat stroke, sunstroke, and dehydration, the public is urged to follow these important guidelines:

- Avoid direct sunlight exposure between 11 am and 3 pm, when temperatures are at their peak.
- Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water throughout the day, even if you do not feel thirsty.
- Limit consumption of dehydrating beverages such as alcohol, coffee, tea, and carbonated drinks.
- Wear light, loose-fitting cotton clothing to stay cool.
- Use footwear when going outside and consider carrying an umbrella or wearing a hat to shield yourself from the sun.
- Consume plenty of fruits and vegetables and encourage the intake of oral rehydration salts (ORS) or buttermilk to replenish electrolytes.
  
Additionally, the high temperatures increase the risk of fires, particularly in areas such as markets, buildings, and waste collection centers. The authorities recommend conducting fire safety audits and taking necessary precautions to prevent the spread of fires. Businesses and individuals living near these areas are advised to exercise extra caution.

By adhering to these guidelines, the public can reduce the risk of heat-related health issues and stay safe during the extreme weather conditions.

