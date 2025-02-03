Ashwini Vaishnaw announces 50 Namo Bharat, 200 Vande Bharat trains; Rs 3042 cr for Kerala's rail development

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced a Rs 1.16 lakh crore allocation for railway safety, new trains, and infrastructure development, including 200 Vande Bharat trains and 50 Namo Bharat trains.

Published: Feb 3, 2025, 7:14 PM IST

New Delhi: In a major announcement, Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw revealed several key developments for the Indian Railways during the latest rail budget. A notable allocation of Rs 1.16 lakh crore has been earmarked for enhancing railway safety. Vaishnaw also introduced plans to expand and modernize services, including the introduction of 50 Namo Bharat trains and 200 Vande Bharat trains across the country.

The minister detailed the allocation of Rs 3042 crore for railway development specifically in Kerala, alongside a broader railway development initiative worth Rs 15742 crore. As part of this initiative, 35 railway stations have been renovated, and 14,000 new unreserved coaches have been manufactured.

A key announcement was the introduction of 50 Namo Bharat shuttle trains that will operate on distances of up to 100 kilometers. Additionally, Vaishnaw highlighted the rollout of 200 new Vande Bharat trains, as well as the introduction of 100 Amrit Bharat trains aimed at enhancing the rail network.

Regarding Kerala, the railway minister updated that the Nilambur-Nanjangud project is underway and that Vande Bharat sleeper trains will be introduced soon. The possibility of introducing more trains in Kerala is currently under consideration. He also mentioned that the state was invited to sign a tripartite agreement for the Sabari railway line, but no response had been received from the Kerala government yet.

Vaishnaw contrasted the Modi government’s contributions with the previous UPA regime, stating that between 2009 and 2014, Kerala received an average allocation of just 372 crore rupees. Since the Modi government took office, 125 kilometers of new track have been constructed, and 493 kilometers of track have been electrified, bringing Kerala’s rail network to full electrification.

In total, eight new railway line projects are currently under development in Kerala, covering 419 kilometers, with an estimated cost of Rs 12,350 crore. Additionally, 2,560 crore rupees have been allocated to develop 35 stations in Kerala as Amrit stations. Key improvements in the state include the construction of 114 rail flyovers, bridges, and underpasses, along with the installation of 51 lifts and 33 escalators. The introduction of Wi-Fi at 120 stations is also part of the modernization effort.

The stations being developed as Amrit stations in Kerala include major hubs such as Alappuzha, Angadippuram, Angamaly for Kalady, Chalakudy, Changanassery, Chengannur, Chirayinkeezhu, Ernakulam, Ernakulam Town, Ettumanoor, Farook, Guruvayur, Kannur, Kasaragod, Kayamkulam, Kollam, Kozhikode Main (Calicut), Kuttippuram, Mavelikara, Neyyattinkara, Nilambur Road, Ottapalam, Parappanangadi, Payyanur, Punalur, Shoranur, Thalassery, Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur, Tirur, Thiruvalla, Tripunithura, Vadakara, Varkala, and Vadakkanchery.

This comprehensive set of reforms and developments is expected to significantly improve the quality and efficiency of railway services across India, particularly in Kerala, and strengthen the overall infrastructure of the nation’s rail network.

