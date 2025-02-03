Kerala: Palakkad student dies by suicide after boyfriend joins army, ends relationship; family files complaint

Greeshma, a student from Kollengode, Palakkad, was found dead by hanging at her home on Saturday. Her family alleges that she was abandoned by her boyfriend after he secured a job in the army.

Palakkad: In a tragic incident in Kollengode, Palakkad, the family of a student has filed a complaint against her boyfriend following her death by hanging. The victim, Greeshma from Payallur, Kollengode, was found dead at her home. The family alleges that the boyfriend had deceived her and abandoned their relationship after securing a job in the army.

Kerala: Toll charges to apply on KIIFB roads with investment over Rs 50 cr

According to Greeshma's family, the emotional distress caused by the breakup led her to take her own life. They have also claimed that a complaint regarding the deception had already been filed with the police. The family accuses the boyfriend of cheating her by promising marriage and then abandoning her. In light of her death, the family has filed a formal complaint with the police, and an investigation has been initiated by the Kollengode police.

Greeshma was found dead by hanging on Saturday when no one else was at home. The day before her death, she had filed a complaint at the Kollengode police station, stating that her boyfriend had abandoned her after securing a job in the army. In her complaint, she requested assistance in reaching out to him for a conversation. Tragically, she ended her life soon after filing the complaint.

Greeshma’s brother demanded justice for his sister, stating that her boyfriend was unfit to serve in the army. He claimed that the relationship began to fall apart after the boyfriend secured the job. According to him, Greeshma was the happiest when she learned about his selection. Their relationship was well known to the boyfriend’s family as well.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp chats of Greeshma have surfaced, revealing messages about the emotional distress she faced after being abandoned by her boyfriend.

Latest Videos