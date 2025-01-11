Honey Rose files complaint against activist Rahul Easwar accusing him of orchestrating online harassment

Actress Honey Rose filed a police complaint against activist Rahul Easwar, alleging targeted online harassment. This follows her earlier complaint against businessman Boby Chemmanur, who remains in custody.

First Published Jan 11, 2025, 5:21 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 11, 2025, 5:21 PM IST

Kochi: Actress Honey Rose has filed a new police complaint against activist Rahul Easwar at the Central Police Station in Kochi, accusing him of orchestrating a targeted online harassment campaign against her. This complaint follows her earlier filing against businessman Boby Chemmanur.

Also Read: Kerala: Pathanamthitta teen accuses 62 people of sexual abuse over the years; 15 in police custody 

Honey Rose's latest complaint comes after she posted on social media, claiming, "Rahul Easwar, I and my family are going through severe mental distress, and you are one of the main reasons for it." She alleges that Easwar is attempting to trivialize her complaint against Boby Chemmanur and is manipulating public opinion against her. The actress further accuses him of planning a coordinated online attack against her.

In her complaint, Honey Rose stresses that she is taking legal action against Easwar, highlighting that the freedom of attire is guaranteed by the Indian Constitution. She strongly criticizes Easwar for being responsible for threats to her profession, as well as for obscene messages, usage of double meaning, and threats to deny her work opportunities. This is her second post directed at Rahul Easwar.

Meanwhile, the police are ensuring that Boby Chemmanur, currently in remand, remains in custody. The investigation team is collecting videos of all the offensive and suggestive remarks made by Chemmanur, which will be presented in court during his bail hearing. The High Court is set to consider Chemmanur's bail plea on Tuesday.

Also Read: Legendary singer P Jayachandran cremated with state honours at ancestral home, thousands pay last respects

