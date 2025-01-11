Legendary singer P Jayachandran cremated with state honours at ancestral home, thousands pay last respects

Renowned singer P. Jayachandran was laid to rest at his ancestral home in Paliyam, Chendamangalam, Kerala, with official honours, as hundreds gathered to pay their respects to the legendary vocalist.

First Published Jan 11, 2025, 3:14 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 11, 2025, 3:14 PM IST

Kochi: Kerala has bid farewell to the beloved and emotive singer P. Jayachandran, with his funeral held with official honours at his home in Paliyam, Chendamangalam. This historic home, Paliyam Tharavad, held a deep emotional connection for the singer, as it was here that his journey into music began. It was in the soil of Paliyam, the place that inspired him, where Jayachandran found his final resting place.

Hundreds of music lovers, as well as figures from the film, political, and cultural spheres, gathered to pay their respects. Paliyam Tharavad, located in Paravur, Chendamangalam, is a place rich in tradition, with its temple, Nalukettu house, ponds, dining hall, and family homes, all of which shaped Jayachandran’s early years. As a child, he was captivated by the rhythm of the festival music, the Chenda percussion, and the Thayambaka, which inspired his dream of becoming a great percussionist. In his own words, it was Chendamangalam that nurtured the rhythm within him.

Though his visits to Paliyam became less frequent after he became a renowned singer, Jayachandran always returned to the land with a sense of belonging, filled with songs and stories. During his final visit to Paliyam, he privately expressed his wish to be laid to rest there. 

With his passing, Kerala loses a legendary voice—Jayachandran’s emotive songs will live on, carried by the memories of those who loved his music. His final journey now takes flight on the wings of those cherished memories.

