Class 5 student dies, 18 injured in school bus accident in Kannur, disturbing CCTV visuals surfaces (WATCH)

A school bus accident in Valakkai in Kerala's Kannur killed 5th-standard student Nedya S Rajesh and injured 18 others.

Class 5 student dies, 18 injured in school bus accident in Kannur, disturbing CCTV visuals surfaces dmn
Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Jan 1, 2025, 6:21 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 1, 2025, 6:21 PM IST

Kannur: A tragic school bus accident in Valakkai in Kerala's Kannur claimed the life of a fifth-standard student and left 18 others injured. The deceased, Nedya S Rajesh, a student from Chinmaya School in Kurumathur Panchayat near Taliparamba, succumbed to severe injuries after the bus overturned. 

Also Read: Uma Thomas MLA's condition improves after accident, Kochi health inspector suspended over event negligence

The accident occurred around 4:30 pm when the bus, descending a slope on a side road near the Valakkai bridge, lost control. The bus crashed into a wall, overturned multiple times, and finally landed on the Sreekandapuram-Taliparamba main road. Nedya was thrown from the bus during the incident and became trapped underneath. Despite efforts to lift the bus and rush her to the hospital, she could not be saved. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Asianet News (@asianetnews)

The 18 other children on board were injured and were admitted to Taliparamba Taluk Hospital and Taliparamba Cooperative Hospital. The bus driver, who was also injured, was treated alongside the children. The body of the deceased student was transferred to the Pariyaram Medical College Mortuary. 

Locals were quick to respond, initiating rescue operations immediately. Disturbing CCTV footage of the accident has surfaced, showing the bus overturning multiple times before landing on its side. 

Initial assessments by AMVI Bibin Raveendran suggest that excessive speed and the driver's lack of experience may have contributed to the accident. Further investigations are underway.

Also Read: SHOCKING! Man stabbed 24 times in Kerala's Thrissur for not wishing assailant 'Happy New Year'

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Uma Thomas MLA shows improvement after accident at Kaloor, said 'Happy New Year'; health inspector suspended dmn

Uma Thomas MLA's condition improves after accident, Kochi health inspector suspended over event negligence

SHOCKING! Man stabbed 24 times in Kerala's Thrissur for not wishing assailant 'Happy New Year' dmn

SHOCKING! Man stabbed 24 times in Kerala's Thrissur for not wishing assailant 'Happy New Year'

Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-123 January 1 2025: winning ticket prize money first prize Rs 1 crore dmn

Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-123 January 1 2025: CHECK first prize winner of Rs 1 crore

Weather: IMD predicts light to moderate rain in nine Kerala districts today dmn

Weather: IMD predicts light to moderate rain in nine Kerala districts today

Charred body found at engineering college in Thiruvananthapuram; owner suspected to be victim dmn

Kerala: Charred body found at engineering college in Thiruvananthapuram; owner suspected to be victim

Recent Stories

Rohit Sharma's captaincy under scrutiny as star player known as 'Mr Fix-It' keen to be interim skipper: Report dmn

Rohit Sharma's captaincy under scrutiny as star player known as 'Mr Fix-It' keen to be interim skipper: Report

From perfect squares to sum of cubes: HERE's why 2025 is a mathematical year dmn

From perfect squares to sum of cubes: HERE's why 2025 is a mathematical year (WATCH)

Worst yet to come? Living Nostradamus who predicted Covid-19 pandemic now warns of World War III in 2025 shk

Worst yet to come? Living Nostradamus who predicted Covid-19 pandemic now warns of World War III in 2025

BREAKING: At least 2 people killed, 22 injured after fireworks explosion in Hawaii (WATCH) shk

At least 2 people killed, 22 injured after fireworks explosion in Hawaii (WATCH)

New Years Eve Fireworks Cause Air Pollution Spike in Delhi Kolkata Howrah

Kolkata, Delhi AQI Today: New Year's Eve Fireworks Increase Air Pollution; read report

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon