Class 5 student dies, 18 injured in school bus accident in Kannur, disturbing CCTV visuals surfaces (WATCH)

Kannur: A tragic school bus accident in Valakkai in Kerala's Kannur claimed the life of a fifth-standard student and left 18 others injured. The deceased, Nedya S Rajesh, a student from Chinmaya School in Kurumathur Panchayat near Taliparamba, succumbed to severe injuries after the bus overturned.

The accident occurred around 4:30 pm when the bus, descending a slope on a side road near the Valakkai bridge, lost control. The bus crashed into a wall, overturned multiple times, and finally landed on the Sreekandapuram-Taliparamba main road. Nedya was thrown from the bus during the incident and became trapped underneath. Despite efforts to lift the bus and rush her to the hospital, she could not be saved.

The 18 other children on board were injured and were admitted to Taliparamba Taluk Hospital and Taliparamba Cooperative Hospital. The bus driver, who was also injured, was treated alongside the children. The body of the deceased student was transferred to the Pariyaram Medical College Mortuary.

Locals were quick to respond, initiating rescue operations immediately. Disturbing CCTV footage of the accident has surfaced, showing the bus overturning multiple times before landing on its side.

Initial assessments by AMVI Bibin Raveendran suggest that excessive speed and the driver's lack of experience may have contributed to the accident. Further investigations are underway.

