Kerala: Union Minister Suresh Gopi inaugurates revamped Sakthan Thampuran Palace in Thrissur

Thrissur: The renovated Sakthan Thampuran Palace in Thrissur was reopened with a new look. Union Minister Suresh Gopi inaugurated the upgraded museum, which now houses over a thousand exhibits, highlighting the rich history from ancient times to the present. The goal of the state government, according to Minister Ramachandran Kadannappally of the Department of Archaeology, Heritage, and Museum Registration, is to transform museums from mere tourist spots into spaces that tell the authentic stories of heritage and tradition.

The Minister was speaking at the inauguration of the renovated Sakthan Thampuran Palace Archaeological Museum, which was modernized with financial assistance from both the central and state governments.

Suresh Gopi congratulated the Kerala government for highlighting the renovation efforts of the Shaktan Thampuran Museum, the cultural jewel of Thrissur. While inaugurating the renovated museum, the minister emphasized that the revival of long-forgotten cultural centers across India is a key goal of the central government.

The Thrissur Archaeological Museum, originally established as an art gallery in 1938 under the leadership of the Cochin Archaeology Department, was later developed to showcase rare archaeological artifacts that depict Kerala's history. In 2005, the museum was relocated to the Shaktan Thampuran Palace, incorporating valuable artifacts that illustrate the region's rich heritage.

The museum features over a thousand exhibits spread across 14 galleries, including collections on royal chariots, Kerala’s archaeological pathways, sculptures, the Kochi king and Shaktan Thampuran, among others. The museum also boasts modern upgrades, such as CCTV cameras, minimalist lighting, a renovated walkway near the mortuary, seating areas, and the restoration of the heritage garden.

