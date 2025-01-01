Uma Thomas MLA's condition improves after accident, Kochi health inspector suspended over event negligence

Kerala MLA Uma Thomas, injured in a Kochi event, shows significant improvement, moving her body and wishing everyone a Happy New Year, though still in critical care and on ventilator support.

Uma Thomas MLA shows improvement after accident at Kaloor, said 'Happy New Year'; health inspector suspended dmn
Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Jan 1, 2025, 5:55 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 1, 2025, 5:55 PM IST

Kochi: MLA Uma Thomas, who was injured during a Guinness event in Kochi, is showing significant improvement, according to doctors. While still on ventilator support, her condition has notably improved. Doctors confirmed that she has moved her body and lips, even wishing everyone a Happy New Year, though she remains in critical care.

Also Read: SHOCKING! Man stabbed 24 times in Kerala's Thrissur for not wishing assailant 'Happy New Year'

Positive updates on Uma Thomas's health have been circulating since this morning. A post from her admin team on Facebook confirmed that she moved her entire body, requesting everyone for continued prayers. After a medical board meeting, doctors reported that Uma spoke faintly and wished everyone a Happy New Year. Her condition is better than the previous day, but she will remain on ventilator support for several more days. Doctors also mentioned that while Uma recognizes people and her head injury is healing, she is still experiencing body pain, which is considered normal. However, she does not remember the fall that led to the accident.

In the ongoing investigation into the incident, five individuals, including the Managing Director (MD) of Mridanga Vision, have been named. Three individuals arrested in connection with the case were granted interim bail yesterday. The High Court has instructed Mridanga Vision MD Nigoshkumar M and Oscar event organizer Jinesh Kumar, both of whom filed anticipatory bail applications, to appear before the investigating officer on Thursday.

The police are also gathering statements from sponsors of the dance program, including Kalyan Silks. Kalyan Silks clarified that they were unaware of the fundraising event for dancers' costumes until later. Authorities will also seek information from BookMyShow regarding ticket sales for the event. In the coming days, the police will record statements from actress Divya Unni and actor Sijoy Varghese, who are expected to be summoned as part of the investigation.

Meanwhile, the Health Inspector of Kochi Municipal Corporation, MN Nithya, has been suspended following an investigation into the accident at the dance event. The suspension comes after a failure to properly handle the event’s approval process, which is now under review by the Secretary.

The event organizers approached the Health Inspector the day before the program, seeking approval. They informed her that the event was a private cultural program with no public access. Based on this information, the Health Inspector responded that no intervention was needed. However, she did not inform higher authorities, including the Mayor or the Secretary, about the request. According to regulations, organizing such an event requires a Public Performance License (PPR), which involves approval from the Municipal Revenue, Health, and Engineering departments. 

The lack of proper escalation and approval procedures led to the Health Inspector’s suspension. The Secretary has been directed to conduct an inquiry into the matter.

Also Read: Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-123 January 1 2025: CHECK first prize winner of Rs 1 crore

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Class 5 student dies, 18 injured in school bus accident in Kannur, disturbing CCTV visuals surfaces dmn

Class 5 student dies, 18 injured in school bus accident in Kannur, disturbing CCTV visuals surfaces (WATCH)

SHOCKING! Man stabbed 24 times in Kerala's Thrissur for not wishing assailant 'Happy New Year' dmn

SHOCKING! Man stabbed 24 times in Kerala's Thrissur for not wishing assailant 'Happy New Year'

Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-123 January 1 2025: winning ticket prize money first prize Rs 1 crore dmn

Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-123 January 1 2025: CHECK first prize winner of Rs 1 crore

Weather: IMD predicts light to moderate rain in nine Kerala districts today dmn

Weather: IMD predicts light to moderate rain in nine Kerala districts today

Charred body found at engineering college in Thiruvananthapuram; owner suspected to be victim dmn

Kerala: Charred body found at engineering college in Thiruvananthapuram; owner suspected to be victim

Recent Stories

Rohit Sharma's captaincy under scrutiny as star player known as 'Mr Fix-It' keen to be interim skipper: Report dmn

Rohit Sharma's captaincy under scrutiny as star player known as 'Mr Fix-It' keen to be interim skipper: Report

From perfect squares to sum of cubes: HERE's why 2025 is a mathematical year dmn

From perfect squares to sum of cubes: HERE's why 2025 is a mathematical year (WATCH)

Worst yet to come? Living Nostradamus who predicted Covid-19 pandemic now warns of World War III in 2025 shk

Worst yet to come? Living Nostradamus who predicted Covid-19 pandemic now warns of World War III in 2025

BREAKING: At least 2 people killed, 22 injured after fireworks explosion in Hawaii (WATCH) shk

At least 2 people killed, 22 injured after fireworks explosion in Hawaii (WATCH)

Class 5 student dies, 18 injured in school bus accident in Kannur, disturbing CCTV visuals surfaces dmn

Class 5 student dies, 18 injured in school bus accident in Kannur, disturbing CCTV visuals surfaces (WATCH)

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon