SHOCKING! Man stabbed 24 times in Kerala's Thrissur for not wishing assailant 'Happy New Year'

A 22-year-old man, Suhaib, was stabbed 24 times in Thrissur, Kerala, for not wishing his attacker, Shafi, a Happy New Year, leaving him in critical condition.

SHOCKING! Man stabbed 24 times in Kerala's Thrissur for not wishing assailant 'Happy New Year' dmn
Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Jan 1, 2025, 3:54 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 1, 2025, 3:54 PM IST

A shocking and bizarre incident occurred in Mulloorkara in Kerala's Thrissur, where a 22-year-old man, Suhaib, was brutally stabbed 24 times for not offering New Year's greetings to his attacker, Shafi. Suhaib, a native of Attoor, is currently in critical condition at the Medical College Hospital.

The incident took place at midnight when Suhaib was riding his bike near a bus stop. Shafi, who was waiting at the bus stop with his companions, was enraged when Suhaib exchanged New Year's greetings with everyone except him. This seemingly trivial oversight triggered a violent attack, with Shafi stabbing Suhaib multiple times.

Shafi, the accused, has a history of criminal behavior, with charges under the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act (KAAPA). He is also reportedly involved in a ganja case, highlighting his repeat offender status.

Murder in Thrissur on New Year's eve

In another crime in the heart of Thrissur city, Kerala, a 30-year-old man, Livin, was stabbed to death by two 15-year-old school students. The incident took place on New Year's Eve, near the Vadakkunnathan Temple grounds.

According to eyewitnesses, the students were walking with two girls when Livin, a resident of Poothol, questioned them about being with the girls at night. This led to a heated argument, which escalated into violence. The students allegedly stabbed Livin multiple times, resulting in his death. The victim's friends had rushed him to the district hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries.

The police have taken the two students into custody and are investigating the matter. Thrissur City Police Commissioner R. Ilango IPS stated that the police are probing whether the students had any prior acquaintance with the victim.

