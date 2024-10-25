Chelakkara bypoll: Candidates of three fronts declare assets; Check details

In the Chelakkara Assembly constituency, candidates have declared their assets ahead of the byelection. The byelection will be held on November 13.

Thrissur: The byelection in the Chelakkara assembly constituency is scheduled on November 13 and the counting of votes on November 23. The candidates have declared their assets ahead of the upcoming byelection.

LDF candidate U.R. Pradeep has reported having Rs 11,000 in cash. He also has a deposit of Rs 27,553 in the Pullu branch of Kerala Gramin Bank and Rs 81,217 in the Desamangalam Service Cooperative Bank. Additionally, Pradeep and his wife possess nine grams of gold jewelry. He has an outstanding agricultural loan of Rs 15,000 from the Desamangalam Service Cooperative Bank. According to the affidavit submitted with his nomination papers, his total income is Rs 1,35,250.

Meanwhile, UDF candidate Ramya Haridas in Chellakkara has reported having Rs 15,000 in cash. She owns an Innova Crysta valued at Rs 21 lakh and possesses four grams of gold jewelry worth Rs 25,000. Ramya has liabilities totaling Rs 2,37,981 across two banks.

On the other hand, BJP candidate K. Balakrishnan has Rs 5,000 in cash and assets worth Rs 2,82,808. He and his wife own 30 grams of gold jewelry and have reported liabilities amounting to Rs 3,40,028 in his affidavit.

The Chelakkara Assembly constituency is buzzing with enthusiasm as candidates from the United Democratic Front, Left Democratic Front, and the National Democratic Alliance officially filed their nomination papers for the upcoming Assembly byelection on Wednesday.

UDF candidate Ramya Haridas, LDF candidate U.R. Pradeep, and NDA candidate K. Balakrishnan submitted their documents to the Thalappilly Tahsildar, joined by key leaders from their respective parties.

UDF's Ramya Haridas, a former MP from Alathur achieved a significant victory in 2019, winning by over 1.5 lakh votes. Despite her defeat to K. Radhakrishnan of the CPI(M) in the last Lok Sabha elections, she remains hopeful that the voters of Chelakkara, which is part of the Alathur Lok Sabha seat, will back her this time around.

LDF's Pradeep, a former MLA from Chelakkara, has strong connections to the area. He was elected in 2016, taking over from Mr. Radhakrishnan, who had held the seat since 1996. Since 2022, Mr. Pradeep has been the chairman of the State SC/ST Development Corporation and previously served as the president of the Desamangalam panchayat from 2000 to 2005.

K. Balakrishnan, the NDA candidate, serves as a member of the Thiruvilwamala panchayat and has a solid network within the constituency.

