Wayanad bypoll: How much wealth does Priyanka Gandhi, husband Robert Vadra possess?

Priyanka Gandhi declared assets worth over Rs 12 crore, including a Shimla home, while her husband, Robert Vadra, holds assets exceeding Rs 65 crore. Vadra's assets include properties, vehicles, and investments in LLPs, while Priyanka's include jewelry, mutual funds, and a Honda CRV gifted by her husband.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi and her businessman husband's combined net worth is around Rs 78 crore. In her election declaration, Priyanka Gandhi, who submitted a nomination for the Wayanad Lok Sabha by-election, disclosed assets totaling more than Rs 12 crore, including her Rs 5.63 crore Shimla home. She claimed to own a self-purchased home in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, that is currently valued at more over Rs 5.63 crore. She also owns a Honda CRV car worth Rs 8 lakh, which is “a gift from spouse", as per the affidavit.

Details of Priyanka Gandhi's assets

According to Priyanka's affidavit, which detailed her assets and liabilities, she has movable assets worth over Rs 4.24 crore. These include deposits in three bank accounts of various amounts, investments in mutual funds and PPF, a Honda CRV car that her husband Robert Vadra gave her, and more than 4,400 grams (gross) of gold valued at Rs 1.15 crore.

Investments in stocks and jewellery

She possesses jewelry valued at Rs 1.16 crore and mutual funds with a current market value of Rs 2.24 crore. In addition, Priyanka and Rahul Gandhi jointly hold Rs 2.10 crore worth of agricultural property in Mehrauli. According to the affidavit, Priyanka has contested the Income Tax (I-T) Department's reassessment processes for her 2012–13 return, which resulted in a demand of Rs 15.75 lakh.

What about Robert Vadra's income and net worth?

The Congress candidate further stated in the statement that her husband, Robert Vadra, possesses immovable assets valued at over Rs 27.64 crore and moveable assets worth over Rs 37.9 crore. In the fiscal year 2023–2024, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra earned around Rs 46.39 lakh, which comprises interest from banks and other assets as well as rental income.

He has a Suzuki motorbike valued at Rs 4.22 lakh, a Mini Cooper at Rs 1.5 lakh, and a Land Cruiser worth Rs 53 lakh. In addition, he is a partner in three limited liability partnerships totaling Rs 35.5 crore: Sky Light Hospitality LLP, North India IT Park LLP, and Blue Breeze Trading LLP. There is Rs 31.93 crore left over from Vadra's previous LLP.

In addition, Vadra owns a number of properties in Gurugram that are valued at Rs 27.64 crore at current market value. He paid Rs 2.78 crore for these properties and made an additional Rs 3.62 crore in development investments. Priyanka Gandhi's electoral affidavit states that Vadra too has liabilities of around Rs 10 crore.

