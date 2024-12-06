Centre slams Kerala govt's delay in relief memorandum for Wayanad landslide in reply to Priyanka Gandhi

Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's request for aid, stating that the Centre had provided full support after the Wayanad landslides, which claimed over 400 lives. However, Shah criticized delays by the State Government in submitting a memorandum for additional relief funds.

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah responded to Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday, stating that the Centre had provided full support to Kerala during the Wayanad landslides, which resulted in more than 400 fatalities. However, he pointed out that there were delays from the State Government in submitting the necessary memorandum to request Rs 2,219.3 crore in relief funds. Shah’s response did not mention a timeline for the release of the funds.

Kerala: Wayanad disaster classified as "severe nature" by Centre; Rs 2,219 cr relief package under review

In his reply, the Home Minister stated that the Centre had promptly disbursed funds to Kerala. The first instalment of Rs 145.60 crore under the central share was released on July 31, 2024, followed by a second instalment of Rs 145.60 crore on October 1, 2024, provided to the State in advance. Rs 782.99 crore was already available in the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), including Rs 394.99 crore as an unspent balance, to support ongoing relief operations.

Shah also pointed that the Kerala government submitted its formal memorandum on August 19, 2024 seeking additional assistance of Rs 214.68 crore under NDRF for providing temporary relief assistance of immediate nature including Rs 36 crore for estimated debris clearance, which was yet to be spent.

"Based on the report of the IMCT, the High Level Committee (HLC) in its meeting held on November 16, 2024 approved an amount of Rs 153.47 crore (subject to adjustment of 50% of the available balance in the SDRF account), as assistance for actual air bills of Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopters for rescue and relief and actual expenditure for clearing of debris."

Amit Shah criticized the State Government, pointing out delays in meeting the commitments made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He emphasized that, even after 3.5 months following the disaster, the State had not yet submitted the required assessment memorandum.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the Lok Sabha MP representing Wayanad, met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday, leading a delegation of Kerala MPs. They urged the Centre to extend humanitarian aid to the region affected by the devastating landslides.

The landslides, which occurred on July 30, caused severe damage in three villages—Punchirimattam, Chooralmala, and Mundakkai—as well as parts of Attamala in Wayanad.

