BREAKING: By-elections to Assembly and Lok Sabha constituencies in Kerala to be held on November 13

Thiruvananthapuram: The by-elections to two Assembly constituencies and one Lok Sabha constituency in Kerala will be held on November 13, 2024, the Election Commission of India (ECI) said. The said Assembly constituencies are Palakkad and Chelakkara and the Lok Sabha constituency in Wayanad. The votes will be counted on November 23, 2024.

The dates for the legislative assembly elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand were also announced. The Maharashtra legislative assembly elections will take place on November 20, with voting occurring in a single phase. In Jharkhand, elections will be conducted in two phases, with the first phase on November 13 and the second phase on November 20. Vote counting for both states will occur on November 23.

The Chief Election Commissioner, Rajiv Kumar, began the press conference by congratulating the people of Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana. He described the elections in Jammu and Kashmir as historic and noted that they were completed despite several challenges. He emphasized that there was no need for re-polling and that no incidents of violence were reported, highlighting the strong support from voters in both states.

Maharashtra has around 93.6 million voters, including 2 million new voters, and there are over 100,000 polling stations. Jharkhand has approximately 26 million voters, with 1.184 million new voters registered.

