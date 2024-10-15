Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala: Actor Jayasurya denies rape allegations, calls himself 'living martyr' after interrogation in TVM

    Malayalam actor Jayasurya has denied allegations of rape and sexual harassment, calling himself a "living martyr" and claiming the cases are fabricated. He expressed concern over false accusations destabilizing families. 

    Kerala: Actor Jayasurya denies rape allegations, calls himself 'living martyr' after interrogation in TVM dmn
    Author
    Deepu Mohan
    First Published Oct 15, 2024, 3:30 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 15, 2024, 3:30 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: Malayalam actor Jayasurya called himself a "living martyr" on Tuesday, asserting that he has been falsely accused in a rape case. He denied the allegations called the sexual assault case a fabricated one. "I don't even need anticipatory bail," he stated, expressing concern over the prevalence of false accusations. 

    Also Read: Kerala: M A Yusuff Ali helps Paravur woman reclaim home after loan default

    "It's alarming that people are making such claims against anyone. At least I have a platform to defend myself; many others do not. This could destabilize numerous families," he added.

    Responded to the allegations, the actor stated that he had no friendship with the actress who accused him of sexual assault during a shoot at the Secretariat. He noted that the filming at the Secretariat in 2008 was permitted for only two hours, and claimed that the complainant was not present at the alleged location, as the shoot took place on a lower floor.

    Regarding the second allegation of sexual assault in Thodupuzha in 2013, he insisted that it is also false. He pointed out that the filming for that movie had been completed in 2011, and clarified that the location was not Thodupuzha but rather Koothattukulam. Jayasurya stated that he is cooperating with the investigation and that he has not been arrested.

    On Tuesday, the Kerala police summoned the actor to the Cantonment police station in Thiruvananthapuram at 10 AM and interrogated him regarding a rape complaint filed by an actress from Aluva. The actor has been booked for sexual harassment and outraging a woman's modesty in two distinct cases.

    The charges against Jayasurya include sections 354 (outraging the modesty of a woman), 354A (sexual harassment), 354D (stalking), and 509 (insulting the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

    Jayasurya is facing two cases, one for allegedly assaulting a woman during the filming of "De Ingottu Nokkiye" at the Kerala Secretariat in 2008, and another for harassing a female colleague on a film set in Thodupuzha. These allegations surfaced after the release of the Hema Committee report, which exposed multiple instances of sexual harassment and assault within the Malayalam film industry.

    The report led to a significant backlash, with several high-profile industry figures, including actor Mukesh, facing similar allegations. In response, the Kerala government formed a seven-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate these allegations. 

    The Kerala High Court, on September 23, closed Jayasurya’s bail petitions in both cases, indicating that the alleged incidents took place before 2013 and pertained only to bailable offenses. The actor was allowed to seek further legal action.

    Also Read: Kerala: Complainant Prashanth alleges ADM Naveen Babu demanded Rs 1 lakh bribe for NOC

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    By-elections to Assembly and Lok Sabha constituencies in Kerala to be held on November 13 dmn

    BREAKING: By-elections to Assembly and Lok Sabha constituencies in Kerala to be held on November 13

    Kerala: 6 Muslim League workers get lifetime imprisonment in 2015 Thuneri DYFI Shibin murder case anr

    Kerala: 6 Muslim League workers get lifetime imprisonment in 2015 Thuneri Shibin murder case

    Kerala: M A Yusuff Ali helps Paravur woman reclaim home after loan default anr

    Kerala: M A Yusuff Ali helps Paravur woman reclaim home after loan default

    Kerala: Complainant Prashanth alleges ADM Naveen Babu demanded Rs 1 lakh bribe for NOC dmn

    Kerala: Complainant Prashanth alleges ADM Naveen Babu demanded Rs 1 lakh bribe for NOC

    Kerala Gold Rate Today, October 15 2024: Rate of 8 gram gold DROPS; Check details dmn

    Kerala Gold Rate Today, October 15 2024: Rate of 8 gram gold DROPS; Check details

    Recent Stories

    BREAKING: Air India Delhi to Chicago flight diverted to Iqaluit Airport in Canada due to bomb threat

    BREAKING: Air India Delhi to Chicago flight diverted to Canada's Iqaluit Airport after bomb threat

    Bigg Boss 18: Rajat gets into dramatic dispute with co-contestant says, 'Ungli tod dunga..' NTI

    Bigg Boss 18: Rajat gets into dramatic dispute with Vivian Dsena says, 'Ungli tod dunga..'

    PAK vs ENG, 2nd Test: Babar Azam trolled on birthday as Kamran Ghulam slams century on debut; memes explode snt

    PAK vs ENG, 2nd Test: Babar Azam trolled on birthday as Kamran Ghulam slams century on debut; memes explode

    Jeera ginger tea: 5 amazing health benefits dmn

    Jeera ginger tea: 5 amazing health benefits

    Tips and tricks for smooth and silky hair vkp

    Tips and tricks for smooth, silky hair

    Recent Videos

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon