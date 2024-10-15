Kerala: 6 Muslim League workers get lifetime imprisonment in 2015 Thuneri Shibin murder case

In the Thuneri Shibin murder case, six Muslim League workers have been sentenced to life imprisonment for the 2015 killing of 19-year-old DYFI worker Shibin in Vadakara. The court convicted the first four accused, along with the 15th and 16th accused, and ordered them to pay Rs 5 lakh in compensation to Shibin's parents.

Kozhikode: In the Thuneri Shibin murder case, six Muslim League workers have been sentenced to life imprisonment. The verdict pertains to the murder of 19-year-old DYFI worker Shibin, who was killed in Thuneri, Vadakara on January 22, 2015. The court sentenced the first four accused, along with the 15th and 16th accused, to life imprisonment. Additionally, the court ordered the convicts to pay a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to Shibin's parents.

Shibin was murdered by an armed group around 10 p.m. on January 22, 2015, in Vellur near Thuneri, in what was considered a politically motivated killing.

The convicted accused are Ismail, Muneer, Siddique, Muhammed Anees, Shuhaib, Jasim and Samad. The third accused, Aslam, was murdered in 2016. In that case, CPM members were the accused.

Yesterday evening, the accused who arrived at Nedumbassery Airport from abroad were taken into custody by Nadapuram police. Under tight security, the accused were transported to Kozhikode, where they underwent medical examination at Beach Hospital. Around 12:30 a.m., they were presented before the Kozhikode Additional Sessions Court Magistrate. The first accused, Theyyambadi Ismail, has not yet surrendered.

The High Court had earlier found that eight of the accused, who were acquitted by the trial court, were guilty in the murder case of DYFI activist Shibin. The trial court had acquitted them, granting the benefit of the doubt. The sessions court in Kozhikode had then said that the prosecution was unable to prove beyond reasonable doubt the charges filed against the accused.

However, after hearing the appeal filed by Shibin’s father and the prosecution, the High Court determined that eight of the 17 accused were indeed guilty. The police had been instructed to arrest and present these individuals before the court.

