    "Is he right in the head...": PV Anvar hits out at Kerala CM, says LDF could lose 25 panchayats if he acts

    PV Anvar criticizes the Chief Minister's response to gold smuggling allegations, calling it abnormal.  Anvar challenges the government to take action against him, stating that he has public support and is prepared to face consequences. He highlights the potential impact on the LDF, suggesting they could lose 25 panchayats in Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Palakkad districts if they continue to challenge him.

    "Is he right in the head...": PV Anvar hits out at Kerala CM, says LDF could lose 25 panchayats if he acts dmn
    First Published Sep 30, 2024, 1:38 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 30, 2024, 1:40 PM IST

    Malappuram: Nilambur MLA PV Anvar has slammed the Chief Minister's response to his gold smuggling allegations, saying it is abnormal. Anvar drew parallels with family conflicts, citing instances where sons are driven to extreme measures due to unbearable situations created by their fathers. asserted the involvement of P. Sasi in the gold smuggling, stating that such an operation couldn't be conducted without the knowledge of an SP.

    Anvar challenged the government, saying he's ready to face any cases or conspiracies. He hasn't ruled out forming a political party, citing a survey with 1.2 million respondents and 90% positive feedback. Anvar emphasized there is no selfish interest for him, stating that people are listening to him.

    Anvar urged the public to evaluate his public meetings, highlighting his prediction of a revolutionary gathering came true. He wants the government to focus on youth instead of targeting him. Anvar warned that the LDF could lose control of 25 panchayats in Malappuram and potentially Kozhikode and Palakkad districts if he acts.

    The Nilambur MLA claims he has support across 140 constituencies, and is ready to take on the CPM if provoked. He accused them of portraying him as communal and spoke about an ongoing survey about forming a political party. Anvar said will skip the first two days of the Assembly session to conduct more public meetings.

    "I hope there is a seat for me in the Assembly but I am willing to sit on the floor if necessary," Anvar said.

    Anvar challenged authorities to verify the check-dam at Kakkadampoyil Park. Speaking again on gold smuggling, he said the police can't investigate about smuggled gold in Dubai and abroad but asked whether the authorities inquired about the recipients of smuggled gold. He berated Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan by asking whether he is right in the head.

