    Kerala among states with highest youth unemployment rates of 29.9 per cent; Report

    The latest Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) data highlights alarming youth unemployment rates in Kerala. While Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat excel with the lowest youth unemployment rates, Kerala faces a staggering rate of 29.9% for individuals aged 15-29.

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Sep 26, 2024, 10:45 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 26, 2024, 10:45 AM IST

    The latest Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) data reveals significant disparities in youth unemployment across India. Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat stand out as the top performers with the lowest youth unemployment rates, while Kerala faces one of the highest. The survey, spanning from July 2023 to June 2024, underscores the growing issue of youth joblessness and gender inequalities nationwide.

    As per the PLFS data, Madhya Pradesh reported the lowest youth unemployment rate, with Gujarat close behind. In contrast, Kerala's youth unemployment rate (ages 15-29) stands alarmingly high at 29.9%. The gender disparity is stark, with female unemployment at 47.1%, while the rate for males is 19.3%.

    The report revealed that the national youth unemployment rate stands at 10.2%, with females experiencing a higher rate (11%) compared to males (9.8%). Lakshadweep and the Andaman & Nicobar Islands reported the highest youth unemployment rates at 36.2% and 33.6%, respectively. In Lakshadweep, a staggering 79.7% of females aged 15-29 are unemployed.

    India's overall unemployment rate for those aged 15 and above held steady at 3.2% in 2023-24. However, female unemployment saw a slight uptick, rising to 3.2% from 2.9% the previous year.

    The data also highlighted that youth unemployment is more prevalent in urban areas, with a rate of 14.7%, compared to 8.5% in rural regions. Female joblessness remains a major concern in urban India, where it stands at 20.1%, significantly higher than the 8.2% seen in rural areas.

    The 2024 India Employment Report, published by the International Labour Organisation (ILO) in partnership with the Institute of Human Development (IHD), reveals that Kerala ranks poorly in male employment conditions among 22 Indian states, surpassing only Bihar and Odisha. The report shows that 31.28% of educated males aged 15-29 in Kerala are unemployed, well above the national average of 20.28%. 

    This gap is largely attributed to two key factors: the elevated unemployment rate among educated males and the low participation of young men in employment, education, or training (NEET), with Kerala reporting 19.26% in this category.
     

