Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Attingal Election Results 2024 LIVE: Can BJP capture the seat through MoS V Muraleedharan?

    Attingal Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Attingal recorded a voter turnout of 69.40% in the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. NDA candidate in this constituency is Union Minister V Muraleedharan, CPI(M) fielded V Joy and UDF fielded Adoor Prakash.

    attingal kerala lok sabha elections 2024 winning candidate V muraleedharan, adoor prakash, V Joy anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jun 4, 2024, 7:15 AM IST

    Attingal, comprising Varkala, Attingal, Chirayinkeezhu, Nedumangad, Vamanapuram, Aruvikkara, and Kattakkada assembly segments, holds significant importance in Kerala's Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The constituency, situated in Thiruvananthapuram district, represents a diverse electorate. The upcoming elections raise the question of who will emerge victorious in Attingal, especially after Anirudhan Sampath of the CPI(M) lost ground in 2019.

    2024 Elections:

    Attingal recorded a voter turnout of 69.40% in the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. For the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party has nominated Union Minister V Muraleedharan as the NDA candidate, while the CPM's candidate is V Joy, a prominent figure in Thiruvananthapuram district, replacing A Sampath. Congress, facing challenges in retaining sitting MPs in Kerala, aims to retain the constituency through Adoor Prakash.

    2019 Elections:

    In the 2019 elections, the Attingal Lok Sabha constituency witnessed a total of 9,93,614 voters casting their ballots out of a total of 13,50,710 eligible voters, resulting in a polling percentage of 74.48%. Adoor Prakash secured victory and entered the Lok Sabha by defeating the incumbent MP A Sampath amidst a wave favoring the UDF across Kerala. Adoor Prakash achieved a significant majority, winning by 38,247 votes.
     

    Last Updated Jun 4, 2024, 7:15 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kollam kerala lok sabha election results 2024 winning candidates Mukesh NK Premachandran G Krishna kumar anr

    Kollam Election Results 2024 LIVE: Can NK Premachandran hit a hat-trick this time?

    ponnani-kerala-lok-sabha-election-results-2024-winning-candidates Abdusammad Samadani KS Hamza Niveditha Subramaniam anr

    Ponnani Election Results 2024 LIVE: Muslim League's Abdusammad Samadani faces challenge from CPM's KS Hamza

    Kottayam kerala lok sabha elections 2024 winning candidates K Francis George Tushar Vellappally Thomas Chazhikadan anr

    Kottayam Election Results 2024 LIVE: Is it a triangular battle for Kerala Congress, Kerala Congress (M), BDJS?

    Alappuzha-kerala-lok-sabha-election-results-2024-winning-candidates am arif kc venugopal sobha surendran anr

    Alappuzha Election Results 2024 LIVE: KC Venugopal returns to race against A.M. Arif, Sobha Surendran

    Idukki kerala lok sabha election results 2024 winning candidates Dean Kuriakose Joice George Adv. Sangeeta Viswanathan anr

    Idukki Election Results 2024 LIVE: UDF, LDF set for third consecutive battle; Will Dean Kuriakose retain seat?

    Recent Stories

    Kollam kerala lok sabha election results 2024 winning candidates Mukesh NK Premachandran G Krishna kumar anr

    Kollam Election Results 2024 LIVE: Can NK Premachandran hit a hat-trick this time?

    Patna-Bihar-lok-sabha-election-results-2024-live-winning-candidates AJR

    Patna Election Results 2024 LIVE: Its BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad and Congress's Anshul Avijit; check details

    Lucknow-Uttar Pradesh-lok-sabha-election-results-2024-winning-candidates AJR

    Lucknow Election Results 2024 LIVE: Key candidates to watch; all you need to know

    Priyamani turns 40: Family connections to interest in psychology, 7 unknown facts RKK

    Priyamani turns 40: Family background to education, 7 unknown facts

    Kolkata Dakshin West Bengal Lok sabha Election Results 2024 Winning Candidates Mala Roy Debasree Chaudhuri

    Kolkata Dakshin Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Mala Roy, Debasree Chaudhuri fight it out in this key seat

    Recent Videos

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon