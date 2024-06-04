Attingal Election Results 2024 LIVE: Can BJP capture the seat through MoS V Muraleedharan?

Attingal Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Attingal recorded a voter turnout of 69.40% in the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. NDA candidate in this constituency is Union Minister V Muraleedharan, CPI(M) fielded V Joy and UDF fielded Adoor Prakash.

Attingal, comprising Varkala, Attingal, Chirayinkeezhu, Nedumangad, Vamanapuram, Aruvikkara, and Kattakkada assembly segments, holds significant importance in Kerala's Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The constituency, situated in Thiruvananthapuram district, represents a diverse electorate. The upcoming elections raise the question of who will emerge victorious in Attingal, especially after Anirudhan Sampath of the CPI(M) lost ground in 2019.

Attingal recorded a voter turnout of 69.40% in the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. For the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party has nominated Union Minister V Muraleedharan as the NDA candidate, while the CPM's candidate is V Joy, a prominent figure in Thiruvananthapuram district, replacing A Sampath. Congress, facing challenges in retaining sitting MPs in Kerala, aims to retain the constituency through Adoor Prakash.

In the 2019 elections, the Attingal Lok Sabha constituency witnessed a total of 9,93,614 voters casting their ballots out of a total of 13,50,710 eligible voters, resulting in a polling percentage of 74.48%. Adoor Prakash secured victory and entered the Lok Sabha by defeating the incumbent MP A Sampath amidst a wave favoring the UDF across Kerala. Adoor Prakash achieved a significant majority, winning by 38,247 votes.



