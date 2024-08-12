Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Asianet News LIVETHON: Union Minister Suresh Gopi highlights PM Modi's vision for landslide-hit Wayanad

     Asianet News Livethon: Union Minister Suresh Gopi announced a 7-point plan to support Wayanad disaster victims, including a medical college, necessities like drinking water and housing, and livelihood opportunities. The government will also take strong action against illegal encroachments.

    Asianet News LIVETHON: Union Minister Suresh Gopi highlights PM Modi's vision for landslide-hit Wayanad anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Aug 12, 2024, 2:27 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 12, 2024, 2:27 PM IST

    Union Minister Suresh Gopi has pledged central support for the victims of the Wayanad landslides. He emphasized that Prime Minister Narendra Modi envisions a comprehensive approach, going beyond mere rehabilitation to creating a new, safe habitat for those affected. The central government is focused on providing a secure and sustainable living environment, addressing not only immediate needs but also long-term livelihood concerns.

    Asianet News LIVETHON: Banking expert calls for moratorium on loans taken by landslide-affected individuals

    He said on Monday (Aug 12) while speaking to Asianet News' Livethon programme that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced comprehensive support for the Wayanad disaster victims. 

    The Union Minister outlined a 7-point plan focusing on essential services like water supply, housing, healthcare, and livelihood opportunities. He announced the establishment of a medical college in Wayanad and assured that the government would address the basic needs of the affected population. 

    Additionally, Suresh Gopi emphasized that the authorities will take firm action against illegal encroachments in the region.

    Earlier today, Kerala tourism minister P A Muhammad Riyas said that the government is considering the feedback of flood-affected individuals in Wayanad while developing townships and other rehabilitation measures. The rehabilitation process will be executed in four stages, catering to different needs: those who prefer to stay with relatives, those who opt for self-arranged rented accommodations, those who require sponsored rentals, and those who will be allocated government-funded rentals. To ensure a comprehensive understanding, an 18-member team is conducting an in-depth survey. 

    Asianet News LIVETHON: Wayanad township to be built on war footing, says Kerala Minister Muhammad Riyas

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Minister Roshy Augustine allays concerns regarding Mullaperiyar dam, says govt's stance is to build new dam dmn

    Minister Roshy Augustine allays concerns regarding Mullaperiyar dam, says govt's stance is to build new dam

    Asianet News LIVETHON: Banking expert calls for moratorium on loans taken by landslide-affected individuals dmn

    Asianet News LIVETHON: Banking expert calls for moratorium on loans taken by landslide-affected individuals

    Asianet News LIVETHON: Wayanad township to be built on war footing, says Kerala Minister Muhammad Riyas anr

    Asianet News LIVETHON: Wayanad township to be built on war footing, says Kerala Minister Muhammad Riyas

    Kerala: Thiruvananthapuram woman diagnosed with amoebic meningoencephalitis dmn

    Kerala: TVM woman diagnosed with amoebic meningoencephalitis

    Kozhikode Youth Congress embroiled in Wayanad landslide-relief fund scam, state leadership in denial dmn

    Kozhikode Youth Congress embroiled in Wayanad landslide-relief fund scam, state leadership in denial

    Recent Stories

    Minister Roshy Augustine allays concerns regarding Mullaperiyar dam, says govt's stance is to build new dam dmn

    Minister Roshy Augustine allays concerns regarding Mullaperiyar dam, says govt's stance is to build new dam

    'Kanguva' trailer: Bobby Deol turns villian, Suriya saves the world as they gear up for an action-thriller RKK

    'Kanguva' trailer: Bobby Deol turns villian, Suriya saves the world as they gear up for an action-thriller

    Mufasa The Lion King': Shah Rukh Khan, AbRam Khan, Aaryan Khan lent their voices for Hindu trailer [WATCH] ATG

    'Mufasa: The Lion King': Shah Rukh Khan, AbRam Khan, Aaryan Khan lent their voices for Hindi trailer [WATCH]

    IMD issues Yellow alert to Bengaluru: Heavy rainfall expected until August 17 vkp

    IMD issues Yellow alert to Bengaluru: Heavy rainfall expected until August 17

    Traditional Peacock curry recipe lands Telangana YouTuber in soup, faces Wildlife Protection Act charges (WATCH) snt

    'Peacock curry recipe' lands Telangana YouTuber in soup, faces Wildlife Protection Act charges (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    'Bharat Mata Ki Jai': Kerala's send off to Army after 10-day Wayanad landslides rescue ops wins hearts (WATCH) anr

    'Bharat Mata Ki Jai': Kerala's send off to Army after 10-day Wayanad landslides rescue ops wins hearts (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mohanlal Visits Landslide-Hit Wayanad, Meets Territorial Army Officers WATCH anr

    Mohanlal visits landslide-hit Wayanad, meets Territorial Army Officers [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH] anr

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH) anr

    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon