Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    MoS Suresh Gopi visits EY employee Anna Sebastian's family; assures to raise issue in Parliament as a 'father'

    Union Minister Suresh Gopi visited the family of Anna Sebastian, a Kochi-based chartered accountant who died from work-related stress, to offer condolences. He said that Anna's death would be addressed in Parliament.

    MoS Suresh Gopi visits ernst and young employee Anna Sebastian's family; assures to raise issue in Parliament as a 'father' anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Sep 21, 2024, 4:09 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 21, 2024, 4:09 PM IST

    Kochi: Union Minister Suresh Gopi visited the family of Anna Sebastian, a Kochi-based chartered accountant who died from work-related stress in Pune, to offer his condolences. After the visit, he shared with the media that he discussed the situation with Anna's family and expressed his belief that there was injustice involved. 

    'Alien to our culture': EY Chairman regrets missing Anna's funeral, vows won't happen again; read post

    He stressed the importance of preventing others from facing similar experiences and called for social reform. Gopi stated that Anna's death will be addressed in Parliament, emphasizing that he will speak about it not just as a minister, but as a 'father'. He also indicated that measures would be taken against companies that exploit their employees.

    Anna Sebastian Perayil, a 26-year-old chartered accountant who had been employed with the international consulting firm Ernst & Young (EY) in Pune for just four months, passed away on July 20. According to her mother, Anna was excited to start her career at the prestigious firm, but the family’s world shattered when she passed away on July 20, 2024. 

    Sibi Joseph, the father of the deceased, told Asianet News that his daughter didn’t even have time to sleep or eat properly. He emphasized that the suffering his daughter endured should not be experienced by anyone else.

    Ernst & Young India chairman Rajiv Memani has publicly expressed deep regret, particularly over the company’s absence at the funeral of Anna Sebastian.

    Taking to LinkedIn, Memani expressed his sorrow, stating, "I truly regret the fact that we missed being present at Anna’s funeral. This is completely alien to our culture. It has never happened before; it will never happen again." His message struck a chord amid a growing chorus of concerns about the mental and physical toll that modern workplaces are exacting on employees.

    The death of Anna, who had recently joined EY, has raised serious questions about the intensity of the workload she was reportedly grappling with. In a heartfelt letter, her mother, Anita Augustine, accused the firm of pushing her daughter to the brink. She suggested that relentless work pressure had contributed to Anna's tragic passing. Augustine claimed that no one from the company attended her daughter's funeral.

    'She didn't have time to sleep or eat...' EY employee Anna Sebastian's grieving father tells Asianet News
     

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Arjun rescue mission: Parts of lorry found at 15 ft depth in Gangavali River karnataka landslide; identity yet to be confirmed anr

    Arjun rescue mission: Parts of lorry found at 15 ft depth in Gangavali River; identity yet to be confirmed

    Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan defends ADGP Ajith Kumar, refutes MLA Anvar's allegations anr

    Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan defends ADGP Ajith Kumar, refutes MLA Anvar's allegations

    'False interpretations...' Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan slams media over Wayanad rehab cost row anr

    'False interpretations...' Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan slams media over Wayanad rehab cost row

    Kerala: ADGP Ajith Kumar bought flat in Kowdiar and sold it for double in just 10 days, claims MLA PV Anvar anr

    Kerala: ADGP Ajith Kumar bought flat in Kowdiar and sold it for double in just 10 days, claims MLA PV Anvar

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-672 September 21 2024: Check today winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-672 September 21 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Recent Stories

    Vivek Oberoi: "Bollywood has more plastic than Tupperware; They know who they are!" RTM

    Vivek Oberoi: "Bollywood has more plastic than Tupperware; They know who they are!"

    WhatsApp security: 8 ways your account could be HACKED! gcw

    WhatsApp security: 8 ways your account could be HACKED!

    Blue Java banana: Unique fruit with vanilla flavor ATG

    Blue Java banana: Unique fruit with vanilla flavor

    Blue Java banana: Unique fruit with vanilla flavor ATG

    Blue Java banana: Unique fruit with vanilla flavor

    Arjun rescue mission: Parts of lorry found at 15 ft depth in Gangavali River karnataka landslide; identity yet to be confirmed anr

    Arjun rescue mission: Parts of lorry found at 15 ft depth in Gangavali River; identity yet to be confirmed

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Subramani Ramaswamy talks about Sri Aurobindo's Arya Journal RBA

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Subramani Ramaswamy talks about Sri Aurobindo's Arya Journal

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Writer Aravindan Neelakandan discusses caste discrimination RBA

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Writer Aravindan Neelakandan discusses caste discrimination (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: TN governor RN Ravi talks about Bharat Shakti's Role in New India (WATCH)

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: TN governor RN Ravi talks about Bharat Shakti's Role in New India (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Aravindan Neelakandan's 2023 warning on global forces dividing India gains spotlight AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Aravindan Neelakandan's 2023 warning on global forces dividing India gains spotlight

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Kanchan Gupta's 2023 analysis of refugee treatment gains new attention AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Kanchan Gupta's 2023 analysis of refugee treatment gains new attention

    Video Icon