Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala BJP State President Rajeev Chandrasekhar expressed heartfelt condolences on the passing of Pope Francis, calling his recent meeting with the pontiff “a moment of deep honour” that he will forever cherish.

Taking to the social media platform X, Chandrasekhar wrote, "I had the honour of meeting His Holiness Pope Francis a few months ago. It's a meeting I cherish. I am deeply saddened to hear about his passing. My deepest condolences to all my catholic brothers and sisters in Kerala, India and all around the world."

The Pope passed away on Easter Monday, April 21, 2025, at the age of 88 at his residence in the Vatican's Casa Santa Marta, according to a statement from the Vatican.

At 9:45 AM on Easter Monday, Cardinal Kevin Farrell, Camerlengo of the Apostolic Chamber, spoke these words at the Casa Santa Marta.

"Dearest brothers and sisters, with deep sorrow, I must announce the death of our Holy Father Francis. At 7:35 this morning, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the house of the Father. His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and of His Church. He taught us to live the values of the Gospel with fidelity, courage, and universal love, especially in favour of the poorest and most marginalised. With immense gratitude for his example as a true disciple of the Lord Jesus, we commend the soul of Pope Francis to the infinite merciful love of the One and Triune God."

Following the death of the Pope, the Vatican will enter a nine-day mourning period known as the Novendiale, an ancient Roman tradition that continues to this day. During this time, preparations will begin for the election of the next Pontiff. After the mourning period, the Cardinals will be called into Conclave to elect the next Vicar of Christ.

(With inputs from ANI)