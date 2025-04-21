In India, the news of his demise has evoked heartfelt tributes, particularly reflecting on a rare and warm encounter between Pope Francis and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Pope Francis, the first Latin American and Jesuit leader of the Roman Catholic Church, passed away on Monday (April 21) at the age of 88, leaving behind a global legacy of compassion, inclusivity, and spiritual leadership. The announcement was made by Cardinal Kevin Farrell, Camerlengo of the Apostolic Chamber, who confirmed the pontiff’s passing at 7:35 AM from the Casa Santa Marta residence in the Vatican.

The news came just a day after Pope Francis made a surprising appearance on Easter Sunday, greeting over 35,000 faithful in St. Peter's Square despite a prolonged illness. His Easter address, calling for peace and unity, now stands as a fitting farewell to the world.

In India, the news of his demise has evoked heartfelt tributes, particularly reflecting on a rare and warm encounter between Pope Francis and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The two leaders met for the first—and only—time during the G7 Outreach Summit in Apulia, Italy, in June 2024.

As Pope Francis was wheeled around the G7 conference table to greet world leaders, he shared a cordial moment with PM Modi. The Indian leader later took to social media, posting photos from the encounter and writing, "Met Pope Francis on the sidelines of the G7 Summit. I admire his commitment to serve people and make our planet better. Also invited him to visit India."

Although Pope Francis never made a visit to India, this gesture carried symbolic importance. India, home to the second-largest Catholic population in Asia, has maintained diplomatic ties with the Vatican since 1948.

The meeting reflected not just a diplomatic courtesy but also a mutual respect between the secular leadership of the world's largest democracy and the spiritual authority of over a billion Catholics.

After news of the Pope's passing, PM Modi expressed his condolences: “I fondly recall my meetings with him and was greatly inspired by his commitment to inclusive and all-round development. His affection for the people of India will always be cherished. May his soul find eternal peace in God's embrace.”

The Pope's meeting with PM Modi was particularly meaningful for India's Christian community. Archbishop Kuriakose Bharanikulangara of the Faridabad Syro-Malabar Diocese welcomed the encounter as "pleasant and encouraging," noting that such engagement helps strengthen ties and bring visibility to the concerns of India's Christian minority.

"Our wish is that the newly installed government under the leadership of PM Modi would address the risks and challenges the Christian community is facing in our country," the Archbishop said in a video message.

During his G7 address, Pope Francis also spoke on Artificial Intelligence, urging world leaders to act ethically in the face of technological advancement. His words highlighted the continuing relevance of spiritual and moral wisdom in shaping global policies.