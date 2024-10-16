Entertainment
With an estimated net worth of $6.5 million (approximately Rs 54 crore), Prithviraj Sukumaran is one of the most bankable and highest-paid actors in the Indian film industry.
Unlike traditional fee-based models, Prithviraj primarily works on a profit-sharing basis, ensuring efficient budget allocation for his films.
Prithviraj's two releases in 2024, Aadujeevitham: The GOAT Life and Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil, collectively earned Rs 250 crore worldwide.
Prithviraj's financial success in film industry stems from his versatility in acting, direction, production, and playback singing.
Prithviraj commands fees ranging between Rs 4-10 crore per movie, cementing his position as a top earner in the industry.
Prithviraj's influence extends beyond the entertainment industry, with lucrative brand endorsement deals with popular companies.
Prithviraj's affluent status is reflected in luxurious bungalow in Kochi, Kerala, recent purchase of a Rs 17 crore flat in Mumbai and office space in Mumbai worth Rs 30 crore.
The actor-director is currently working on his next directorial venture, L2: Empuraan. The makers have released a poster marking his birthday on October 16.