Prithviraj Sukumaran net worth: Know about his salary, assets and more

With an estimated net worth of $6.5 million (approximately Rs 54 crore), Prithviraj Sukumaran is one of the most bankable and highest-paid actors in the Indian film industry.

Profit-sharing model

Unlike traditional fee-based models, Prithviraj primarily works on a profit-sharing basis, ensuring efficient budget allocation for his films. 

2024 box office

Prithviraj's two releases in 2024, Aadujeevitham: The GOAT Life and Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil, collectively earned Rs 250 crore worldwide.

Financial success

Prithviraj's financial success in film industry stems from his versatility in acting, direction, production, and playback singing.

Fees and earnings

Prithviraj commands fees ranging between Rs 4-10 crore per movie, cementing his position as a top earner in the industry.

Brand endorsements

Prithviraj's influence extends beyond the entertainment industry, with lucrative brand endorsement deals with popular companies.

Luxurious lifestyle

Prithviraj's affluent status is reflected in luxurious bungalow in Kochi, Kerala, recent purchase of a Rs 17 crore flat in Mumbai and office space in Mumbai worth Rs 30 crore.

L2: Empuraan

The actor-director is currently working on his next directorial venture, L2: Empuraan. The makers have released a poster marking his birthday on October 16.

