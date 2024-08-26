Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Hema Committee Report: Actor Prithviraj speaks about 'power group' in film industry, demands strong action

    Malayalam actor-director Prithviraj has spoken on the Hema Committee report, calling for further action and a proper investigation into allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct in the Malayalam film industry. 

    Hema Committee Report: Actor Prithviraj speaks about 'power group' in film industry, demands strong action dmn
    Author
    Deepu Mohan
    First Published Aug 26, 2024, 7:21 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 26, 2024, 7:22 PM IST

    Malayalam actor and director Prithviraj Sukumaran has shared his thoughts on the Hema Committee report, which has sparked a wider conversation about power dynamics and sexual exploitations in the Malayalam film industry.

    Also Read: Did Saudi bar Talib Al Balushi's entry for villain role in "Aadujeevitham"? Actor clears air on rumours

    In a recent statement, Prithviraj revealed that he was the first person to speak to the Hema Committee, which was formed to investigate allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct in the industry. He expressed his expectations for further action to be taken, emphasizing the need for a proper investigation.

    When asked about the existence of a "power group" in the industry, Prithviraj acknowledged that he had not personally faced any issues, but refused to deny its existence entirely. "If I say there is no power group today, it means I have not faced it. I have not experienced it. If such a group exists, it should not exist. But I cannot say it does not exist because I have not experienced it," he said.

    Prithviraj also addressed the question of whether there is a ban in the industry, referencing actress Parvathy Thiruvothu's earlier statement that she had faced a ban. "It's wrong to call it a ban. It's a personal decision to boycott someone. But when it comes from those in power, it becomes a ban. If it's happening, it should be addressed and action should be taken. No one has the right to do that. If this is called power group, it shouldn't exist," he clarified.

    "When there are accusations against people who are occupying positions, they should step down from that position. One should not face investigation while in position of power," he added.

    The actor-director's statements come at a time when the Malayalam film industry is grappling with issues of power imbalances, harassment, and misconduct. The Hema Committee report has shed light on these issues, and several people have come forward revealing their past experiences of sexual misconduct and mistreatment in the industry.

    Also Read: Fresh row erupts as actor Mukesh remains in film policy committee despite sexual misconduct allegations

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    WATCH Kangana Ranaut seeks police help after receiving death threats ahead of 'Emergency' release RBA

    WATCH: Kangana Ranaut seeks police help after receiving death threats ahead of 'Emergency' release

    Stree 2: 'Women are safer in dark with ghosts than with men', says Twinkle Khanna in her column RBA

    Stree 2: 'Women are safer in dark with ghosts than with men', says Twinkle Khanna in her column

    Salman Khan wants to remake THIS Salim Khan-Javed Akhtar's film, reveals which character he would play gcw

    Salman Khan wants to remake THIS Salim Khan-Javed Akhtar's film, reveals which character he would play

    Will Aamir Khan go for a third marriage? Here's what the 59-year-old star has to say RBA

    Will Aamir Khan go for a third marriage? Here's what the 59-year-old star has to say

    Did Saudi bar actor's entry for villain role in "Aadujeevitham"? Actor Talib Al Balushi clears air on rumours dmn

    Did Saudi bar Talib Al Balushi's entry for villain role in "Aadujeevitham"? Actor clears air on rumours

    Recent Stories

    Redmi Note 12 to Motorola Edge 40: Top 5 super fast charging smartphones gcw

    Redmi Note 12 to Motorola Edge 40: Top 5 super fast charging smartphones

    Sunil Gavaskar praises Jay Shah, slams 'old powers' for criticizing his potential appointment as ICC chairman dmn

    Sunil Gavaskar praises Jay Shah, slams 'old powers' for criticizing his potential appointment as ICC chairman

    SpaceX's Polaris Dawn mission: Meet the astronauts set for historic spacewalk shk

    SpaceX's Polaris Dawn mission: Meet the astronauts set for historic spacewalk

    Who is Rohan Jaitley? Will he replace Jay Shah as BCCI secretary? RBA

    Who is Rohan Jaitley, will he replace Jay Shah as BCCI secretary?

    HOT photos: Shraddha Kapoor to Disha Patani to Janhvi Kapoor -7 actresses who have best bikini bodies in Bollywood RBA

    HOT photos: Shraddha Kapoor to Disha Patani to Janhvi-7 actresses who have best bikini bodies in Bollywood

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet EXCLUSIVE Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH)

    Video Icon