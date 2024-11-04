"Humiliated": Kerala BJP leader Sandeep Varier refuses to campaign in Palakkad bypoll citing self-respect

Sandeep Varrier, a BJP leader from Palakkad, Kerala, has publicly criticized the party leadership and refused to campaign, citing humiliation and mental stress. He expressed his disappointment on Facebook, highlighting a series of events that led to his decision.

Palakkad: Sandeep Varier has openly criticized the BJP leadership, declaring that he will not campaign in Palakkad due to the humiliation he experienced. He stated that his self-respect prevents him from returning to a place where he felt insulted, and he is currently dealing with significant mental stress.

Also Read: Kodakara hawala case accused Dharmarajan's statement claims fund flow for BJP from Kasaragod to TVM in 2021

In a post on Facebook, Sandeep Varier stressed that the humiliation he faced was not an isolated incident but rather a series of events. In the post, he also took aim at the Palakkad candidate, C. Krishnakumar, for failing to visit his home after his mother passed away, despite claiming to have a long-standing relationship since their days in the Yuva Morcha. He noted that Krishnakumar did not even bother to call him after his mother's death.



Amid reports of discontent within the party, BJP state committee member Sandeep Varier denied holding talks with the CPM. He also didn't give a clear answer regarding the report of growing discontent. Reports claim that he recently left the stage during an election convention. There are claims he was reportedly unhappy about being denied a seat and several BJP leaders allegedly spoke to him harshly, further fueling the controversy.

Also Read: Kerala: GST dept issues notice to Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple demanding Rs 1.57 crore in tax arrears

Latest Videos