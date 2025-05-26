Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre stated that 99% of future Mysore Sandal Soap brand ambassadors will be Kannadigas, responding to criticism over Tamannaah Bhatia's appointment. He also addressed illegal resorts and rising human-animal conflicts.

Mysuru: Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre has stated that 99% of Mysore Sandal Soap brand ambassadors will be Kannadigas in the future. He made the remark while speaking to reporters in the city on Sunday. Responding to the appointment of actress Tamannaah Bhatia as the brand ambassador for Mysore Sandal Soap, he said that Kannadigas are also being given priority and emphasised that, in the coming days, 99% of ambassadors will be Kannadigas.

"There will always be people both in favour and against such decisions. Some say Kannadigas should be appointed, while others disagree. The government has made this decision with good intentions," he said. "Mysore Sandal Soap has gained national and international recognition. This step has been taken to ensure its reach expands further."

Action against unauthorized resorts

The minister added that instructions have been issued to take action against unauthorised resorts and those not complying with regulations. “There are no unauthorised resorts inside forest areas. They are located around the forest. I have directed officials to investigate if any resorts are illegally encroaching into forest land.”

Human-wildlife conflict

He acknowledged that conflict between humans and animals is not new and has existed since time immemorial. “This conflict must be mitigated. To that end, the elephant census has begun. Some rogue elephants are attacking humans and entering human settlements. We have initiated steps to prevent such conflicts.”